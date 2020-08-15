Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Braving stigma, female athletes lead cycling drive in Kabul

With Kabul's air cleaner than usual following the coronavirus lockdown and the city announcing it will soon create its first cycle lanes, Habibzai and her teammates are zipping around town to encourage more young women to get on their bikes. "I always thought to myself, if the rights of men and women are equal, why don't girls ride bicycles in Afghanistan?," asked the 24-year-old team captain, sporting a bright pink jacket on an early morning training session.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 10:30 IST
FEATURE-Braving stigma, female athletes lead cycling drive in Kabul

By Shadi Khan Saif KABUL, Aug 15 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Almost every morning, before rush hour clogs up the streets of Kabul, professional athlete Rukhsar Habibzai puts on her helmet, goggles and cycling shoes and rides door-to-door picking up women for a training session around Afghanistan's capital.

Many in the conservative country see cycling as a sport reserved for men, so for Habibzai and the dozens of other cyclists on the national women's team riding is about fighting the taboo and claiming equal space on the city's streets. With Kabul's air cleaner than usual following the coronavirus lockdown and the city announcing it will soon create its first cycle lanes, Habibzai and her teammates are zipping around town to encourage more young women to get on their bikes.

"I always thought to myself, if the rights of men and women are equal, why don't girls ride bicycles in Afghanistan?," asked the 24-year-old team captain, sporting a bright pink jacket on an early morning training session. "And that is why I decided to become a model for many Afghan girls to follow, to challenge the restrictions and start riding bicycles," Habibzai told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Under the supervision of the Afghanistan Cycling Federation, close to 30 young women are registered for regular training sessions in Kabul. That's up from only a couple in April, said Habibzai. Fazli Ahmad Fazli, president of the Afghan Cycling Federation, said that cycling competitions would also be held in various Afghan provinces each month to encourage women to take up cycling.

Still, even Kabul, which is generally perceived by residents as the safest city in the country, male members of the cycling federation accompany the women during their training sessions to try to avert the bullying they often experience. Some of the women cyclists told the Thomson Reuters Foundation they have been verbally and physically assaulted by passersby, and have even been pelted with stones and water.

"It is quite a surprise for them (onlookers) to see girls riding bicycles in the street," said Habibzai, who has been cycling for more than five years. "Two weeks ago, a car hit one of our colleagues deliberately," she added.

OLYMPIC DREAMS According to historical accounts, before the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979, Kabul was seen as an emerging and progressive city, where it was common to see women and girls riding bicycles.

That changed during the Soviet occupation and after, when fighting among different mujahideen factions and then the Taliban's brutal regime from 1996 to 2001 brought strict laws that stripped women of many of their rights, noted Kabul-based researcher and writer Nezam Uddin. While women have made huge strides since the end of Taliban rule, with growing numbers earning an education and working in previously male bastions, they continue to face harassment and hurdles, human rights activists say.

"Despite the nearly 20 years of massive international engagement, funding and relative peace, Afghanistan in general - and Kabul, in particular - has not returned to the same level of social equality and acceptance," Uddin added in a phone interview. Sajida Diljam is among the younger female cyclists who have been inspired to change that.

As she cruised down a hill to join the rest of the group one sunny summer morning, the 24-year-old shows off the bicycle drawn neatly on her wrist with permanent marker. "I have always had a personal interest (in cycling) and wanted it to become a common practice for girls," said Diljam, who joined the group when it started last year.

Habibzai explained that every woman who joins must be at least 15 years old and get the consent of her parents. There is no fee, she added. Like her mentor Habibzai, Diljam dreams of one day taking the team to cycling events on the world stage, such as the Tour de France and the Olympics.

For now, that dream seems out of reach. "We face a lack of resources and a lack of security. In the rest of the world, there is plenty of investment in sportsmen and women," Diljam said, adding that the bike she is riding belongs to a friend and they have to share it for training.

FACING CHALLENGES Another issue is road safety, the cyclists say.

With no dedicated cycle lanes or training grounds, they say they have no choice but to go out riding at dawn, before the roads are filled with Kabul's chaotic traffic. During longer practice sessions, when they have to work on stamina, and time and speed management, the young women find themselves dodging cars, trucks, and cruising security convoys.

The government's cycling lane project has been delayed by long-awaited peace negotiations with the Taliban, with only one lane having been added since June, said residents. In the meantime, the young women say they will continue to cycle together, going door-to-door to support each other as they pedal toward equality and personal freedom.

But for many of the young women cyclists, the ride proves too tough. "We live in a country where riding bicycles is a matter of honour for girls. We make it clear to the new girls interested in joining us that there are many challenges ... only those willing to face these challenges can come and ride bicycles," said Habibzai.

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

Science News Roundup: UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly; British fossil hunters find bones and more

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

US wishes 'good' friend India on Independence Day

Wishing India on its 74th Independence Day, the US has said the two countries share close bonds of friendship and democratic traditions, which over the time has flourished into a comprehensive global strategic partnershipOn behalf of the go...

65,002 new cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 25.26 lakh; death toll rises to 49,036

A spike of 65,002 cases took Indias COVID-19 tally past 25 lakh on Saturday just a day after it reached the 24-lakh mark, while 18 lakh people have so far recuperated from the disease pushing the recovery rate to 71.61 per cent, Union healt...

Kelly, Diamondbacks hold down Padres

Merrill Kelly held San Diego without a run for 6 23 innings, and Kole Calhouns homer broke a scoreless tie in the sixth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks topped the Padres 5-1 Friday night in Phoenix. Kelly, Arizonas most consistent starti...

Expansion of NCC in 173 coastal and border distrcits: PM

The expansion of the National Cadet Corps NCC has been ensured in 173 border and coastal districts and nearly one lakh new cadets will get special traning under the mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on SaturdayOne-third of the one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020