India says appreciative of UK for ensuring safety of its mission after Pakistani-led protests

“We are highly appreciative of the cooperation received from the UK government in ensuring the safety and security of the High Commission and its personnel,” the Indian High Commission said in a statement. “We are glad that unlike last year, the usual attempts to disturb our Independence Day celebrations had a very limited participation from a few Pakistani agents and Khalistani extremist entities,” the statement said.

PTI | London | Updated: 15-08-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 22:06 IST
India on Saturday expressed its appreciation for the UK government‘s cooperation in ensuring the safety and security of its mission and personnel after a small group of demonstrators from Pakistan-led separatist organisations staged a protest outside India House here to coincide with Indian Independence Day. “We are highly appreciative of the cooperation received from the UK government in ensuring the safety and security of the High Commission and its personnel,” the Indian High Commission said in a statement.

“We are glad that unlike last year, the usual attempts to disturb our Independence Day celebrations had a very limited participation from a few Pakistani agents and Khalistani extremist entities,” the statement said. “This indicates that the misinformation propaganda is being seen for what it is — a false and concocted narrative, being pursued by terror and extremist entities in the UK against India. It appears to be fast losing momentum and support, even within their own respective communities,” it added. Waving placards and flags, the protesters were confined behind barriers erected across the road from the India House complex in Aldwych as Scotland Yard officers stood guard outside the High Commission of India.

“Police are aware of a planned protest outside the Indian High Commission on Saturday, 15 August. A proportionate policing plan is in place,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. A group of over 100 Indian diaspora organisations had sent a collective letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as Home Secretary Priti Patel and Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick expressing concerns and flagging the violent clashes at last year’s protest on Independence Day.

“August 15 is a National Day celebrated by Indians and across the world by the Indian diaspora. It is the day when the first foundation stone was laid to form the union of states and a vibrant democratic country by gaining Independence,” noted the letter sent to Downing Street earlier this week. “We would like to mention the violent attacks by sharp weapons on police personnel too apart from Indians gathered to celebrate last year (2019),” it added.

Meanwhile, in a special Independence Day message for the diaspora, Indian High Commissioner to the UK Gaitri Issar Kumar highlighted India's achievements as the “world’s largest functioning democracy” and called on British Indians to help counter misinformation about India. “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and from Somnath in the west to the farthest point in Arunachal Pradesh, India is an example of unity in diversity, a free and open society, facing its numerous challenges soberly and addressing them effectively in a transparent manner,” said Kumar.

“At this time, when so many societies are struggling to counter misinformation, which is a new kind of weapon – with mass application, I would only urge you to avoid receiving, acting on or promoting doubtful content in any way,” she said. Earlier, she led virtual Independence Day celebrations from India House, which included a flag hoisting and several congratulatory messages from leading members of the Indian diaspora as well as British parliamentarians.

Indian-origin Labour Party MP Navendu Mishra, elected to Parliament in the December 2019 General Election, chose a rendition of A.R. Rahman’s ‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’ from the 2004 Shah Rukh Khan film ‘Swades’ as his Independence Day message..

