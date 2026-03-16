Arunachal Pradesh Police Shake-Up: New Faces in Key Districts
The Arunachal Pradesh government has reassigned 27 senior police officers, with changes touching several positions within both the IPS and state police service cadre. Significant appointments include Chinmoy Biswal as IGP (Security/Crime) and Akshat Kausal as Tirap SP, aiming to enhance police administration and maintain law and order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:37 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced a major reshuffle involving 27 senior police officers, aiming to streamline administration and fortify law and order across the state.
This significant change, initiated by the governor and following a Police Establishment Board meeting, rectifies positions in both the IPS and state police service cadre.
Among notable appointments, Chinmoy Biswal has taken the role of IGP (Security/Crime), while Akshat Kausal steps in as the new SP of Tirap. These strategic transfers aim to bolster the police infrastructure in this northeastern territory.
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