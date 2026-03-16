Arunachal Pradesh Police Shake-Up: New Faces in Key Districts

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has announced a major reshuffle involving 27 senior police officers, aiming to streamline administration and fortify law and order across the state.

This significant change, initiated by the governor and following a Police Establishment Board meeting, rectifies positions in both the IPS and state police service cadre.

Among notable appointments, Chinmoy Biswal has taken the role of IGP (Security/Crime), while Akshat Kausal steps in as the new SP of Tirap. These strategic transfers aim to bolster the police infrastructure in this northeastern territory.