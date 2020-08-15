Left Menu
Development News Edition

MQM observes Pak's Independence Day as Black Day over atrocities against Mohajirs, other ethnic entities

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) observed Pakistan's Independence Day, the 14th August as Black Day in many countries over the atrocities against Mohajirs, Sindhis, Balochs, Pashtuns and other oppressed ethnic entities.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-08-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 22:58 IST
MQM observes Pak's Independence Day as Black Day over atrocities against Mohajirs, other ethnic entities
Muttahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) observed Pakistan's Independence Day, the 14th August as Black Day in many countries over the atrocities against Mohajirs, Sindhis, Balochs, Pashtuns and other oppressed ethnic entities. "The observance to the Black Day was linked to the unstoppable and ongoing atrocities against Mohajirs, MQM and oppressed ethnic entities like Sindhis, Balochs, Pashtuns, Seraikis, Hazarwals, Gilgitis and Baltistanis living in Pakistan," a release informed.

The Black Day was observed in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, South Africa, Australia, Germany and other overseas units and protest rallies were carried out. The release said a large number of men, women, children, MQM affiliates and sympathisers and members of the oppressed ethnic communities in these countries actively participated. MQM local and regional leaders led the rallies.

Participants of the rallies held placards and carried black flags on vehicles with slogan "Black Day" in protest against state atrocities against oppressed nations in Pakistan. At the same time, they were carrying MQM flag, portrait of founder leader Altaf Hussain, it informed. Large crowds in the shape of car rallies gathered outside Pakistani Consulate offices and showed deep concerns over gross human rights violations taking place in Pakistan by the Army and para military forces.

The release stated a car rally was also held in London which started from the International Secretariat of the MQM and went round different parts of London. "Black balloons were released outside the International Secretariat on the occasion. The special protest car rally reached the Pakistan High Commission in Central London from different parts of the country and passed in front of it. Along with the tricolour MQM's flags, there were British national flags and portraits of Quaid-e Tehreek Mr Altaf Hussain." The participants of the protest car rally chanted slogans in favour of Quaid-e Tehreek Altaf Hussain and condemned the Pakistan's military establishment for unprecedented, unstoppable and ongoing atrocities against Mohajirs and other oppressed nations in Pakistan.

"The special protest car rally was also attended by MQM Acting Convener Tariq Jawaid, members Coordination Committee and MQM UK Organiser Sohail Khanzada and other office bearers," said the release. As per the release Altaf Hussain also addressed the participants of the protest rallies at the International Secretariat and in his address, he paid rich tribute to the protestors and congratulated them for celebrating the Black Day in an unforgettable manner. (ANI)

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Days after deal with UAE, anti-Netanyahu protests resume

Thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside the official residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, resuming their calls for the embattled leader to step down despite his historic agreement to establish diplomatic ties...

Indore resident sends Poclain machine for Ram temple construction

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya performed a religious ceremony for a Poclain machine sent by a resident of Devuradia for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dinesh Beniwal, a resident of Devguradia, who has sent the ma...

South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that all indications were that South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy. In a televised add...

Turkey slams Biden's past call for U.S. to back Erdogan opponents

Turkey on Saturday condemned as interventionist comments that U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden had made in December when he advocated a new U.S. approach to the autocrat President Tayyip Erdogan and support for opposition pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020