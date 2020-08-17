Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kamala's VP nomination is a proud moment for immigrants in America, says Obama-era official

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden scripted history last week when he selected 55-year-old Harris, also an African-American, as his running mate in the presidential election on November 3. “I couldn't be prouder of this moment and what it means for my daughters and for all of the children of immigrants across this country who ask themselves, where can they go?” said Nisha Desai Biswal, who served as the first Indian-American Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia in Barack Obama's second term as president.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-08-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 11:20 IST
Kamala's VP nomination is a proud moment for immigrants in America, says Obama-era official

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris' vice presidential bid as a Democratic Party candidate is a historic moment for immigrants in the US, according to a senior Indian-American diplomat in the previous Obama administration. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden scripted history last week when he selected 55-year-old Harris, also an African-American, as his running mate in the presidential election on November 3.

“I couldn't be prouder of this moment and what it means for my daughters and for all of the children of immigrants across this country who ask themselves, where can they go?” said Nisha Desai Biswal, who served as the first Indian-American Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia in Barack Obama's second term as president. Born to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, California Senator Harris, if elected, would be the first woman vice president ever for the country.

“In America, they can do and be anything because of the example that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have set,” Biswal said. Biswal, who is currently president of the US India Business Council (USIBC), made the comments when she was participating in a virtual event over the weekend on the Importance of US-India Relations and the Indian-American Community on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day.

At the event, Seema Sadanandan, who has twenty years of experience as a civil rights advocate before joining the Biden for President campaign, laid out the Democratic Party's economic plan and the stakes in this election. “We just have to decide as a community, what is it worth to us?” Sadanandan said, during the hour-long event co-hosted by Indian American Impact Fund (IMPACT), the AAPI Victory Fund, and South Asians for Biden campaigns.

“What is it worth to us to have schools for our children, to have preventative care, not just to get sick, but to be healthy, to have the systems in place to take care of our elders, to have clean air and water, to have freedom and democracy. What is it worth to us to build that future for our children? This is what we do to set the pathway for 10, 20, 30, 40 years. It's all happening right now. And it's a movement that we must win,” she said. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris embody the values we fight for -- a commitment to equality, justice, and progress," said Deepak Raj and Raj Goyle, co-founders of IMPACT.

“Kamala Harris has been a longstanding and committed ally of the IMPACT organisation, and we are delighted to see two leaders Indian Americans need to build the America we dream of, the land opportunity which drew so many of us here, and the hope for the future we want for our children and grandchildren," Raj and Goyle said in a joint statement. “This is a historic opportunity to elect one of our own to be in the White House,” said Ramesh Viswanath Kapur in a statement.

He is president of the US India Security Council. He is also on the National Finance 2020 of the Biden Campaign. As the influential Indian-American community decides on a presidential pair, the Biden campaign has released a fact sheet on the Indian-American community and on US-India relations.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mi Band 5 vs Honor Band 5: Specs comparison chart

Fitness bands and smartwatches have gained massive popularity amongst tech- and fitness-savvy enthusiasts. If we talk about the latest fitness bands in the market, then there are a lot of health and fitness tracking bands including from Fit...

Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya says she is ready to lead nation

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Monday she was ready to lead Belarus and called for the creation of a legal framework to ensure a new fair election could be held. Speaking in a video address from Lithuania,...

Captain Fresh raises USD 2.3 mn from investors to grow seafood supply chain biz

Freshwater fish and seafood supply chain platform Captain Fresh on Monday said it has raised USD 2.3 million over Rs 17 crore from investors, including Ankur Capital. In pre-series A round of funding, Incubate Fund India and Silicon Valley-...

INSIGHT-Back to the paddy fields. COVID smashes Indian middle-class dreams

Until late March, Ashish Kumar was helping to make plastic boxes for Ferrero Rocher praline chocolates and the plastic spoons tucked inside Kinder Joy eggs to scoop out the milky sweet cream inside.With a diploma in plastic mould technology...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020