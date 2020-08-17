Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese PM admitted to hospital for health checkup

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe checked into a hospital in Tokyo on Monday after one of his aides described as a "health checkup", although rumours have been swirling about the leader's ill health.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 17-08-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 13:27 IST
Japanese PM admitted to hospital for health checkup
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe checked into a hospital in Tokyo on Monday after one of his aides described as a "health checkup", although rumors have been swirling about the leader's ill health. Kyodo News reported that Abe's visit to Keio University Hospital in the capital came a day after former economy minister Akira Amari told a TV program that the Prime Minister needs to rest, intimating he may be suffering from exhaustion.

Abe, 65, during his first tenure as Prime Minister, which started in late September 2006, had abruptly stepped down from his post in 2007 due to chronic ulcerative colitis, an intestinal disease. Earlier the month, however, Japan's top government spokesperson Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, downplayed any potential health issues Abe may be going through.

"I see the prime minister every day and I think he has no health problems at all as he has been carrying out his duties smoothly," Suga said. A government official with knowledge of the matter said that the Prime Minister is undergoing a one-day health checkup at the hospital in Tokyo.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala gold smuggling case: Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair sent to judicial custody till Aug 26

Three key accused in the high-profile Kerala gold smuggling case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh, and Sandeep Nair -- were sent to judicial custody till August 26 by a Kochi court on Monday. Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam remanded the th...

India men's football team lauds decision to reschedule World Cup qualifiers

The Indian mens football team has welcomed AFCs decision to reschedule the Asian qualifying matches for the 2022 FIFA World Cup to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that health of the players is paramount. Last week, the Asian ...

CB-CID office shut for fumigation as 2 contract COVID-19

The office of CB-CID, where three accused in the case relating to the death of Sri Lankan don Angoda Lokka were interrogated, was closed on Monday as two police personnel tested COVID-19 positive. One Special Sub-inspector in the CB-CID tea...

With no aid coming due to COVID fear, family transports body on bicycle

With no one reportedly coming to their aid due to the COVID-19 scare, a family was forced to transport a body on a bicycle amid heavy rains at a village in Belagavi district on Sunday. As the video of the incident went viral, the Congress s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020