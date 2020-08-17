Left Menu
Ceiling of Chinese-built Islamabad Airport collapses

A video showing the collapse of portions of Islamabad International Airport's (IIAP) ceiling crashing to the ground due to the recent rains has been shared widely on social media.

Updated: 17-08-2020 22:01 IST
The new video captured the ceiling at Islamabad airport's departure lounge. Image Credit: ANI

A video showing the collapse of portions of Islamabad International Airport's (IIAP) ceiling crashing to the ground due to the recent rains has been shared widely on social media. The new video captured the ceiling at Islamabad airport's departure lounge where a portion of the ceiling tumble down as rainwater drips in and people being forced to walk around the puddles on the airport's floor.

Inaugurated in 2018, the construction of the airport was undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of the largest state-owned construction companies of China. An inquiry into the alleged faulty construction of the IIAP has been going on for the past two years. Rainwater has repeatedly entered the airport on earlier occasions in the past as well.

In a Twitter thread later in the day, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said its director-general "has taken cognizance of the damage caused by the rain at IIAP". "DG CAA has issued directions for a comprehensive report along with a permanent solution within three days," it said on Twitter.

"According to the Airport Manager and his maintenance staff, heavy leakage occurred due to torrential rain resulting in over flowing of drains at roof top of the passenger terminal building," it added. Twitterati from Pakistan hit hard on the politicians blaming them for poor infrastructure.

Omar R Quraishi, a Pakistani journalist posted the video and tweeted, "Will the SC please call the contractor for Islamabad airport for an explanation? Or not?" Shafi Mohhamed Khatana tweeted, "Newly constructed Islamabad International Airport. Chinese material or Fauzi foundation?"

According to Geo News, "The IIAP became fully operational in early 2018, with all flight operations shifting there from the Benazir Bhutto International Airport. It spans over an area of 4238 acres of land and is said to be the country's first greenfield airport". Designed in a "Y" shape, the new airport includes 15 passenger boarding bridges, a passenger-friendly terminal, two runways, three taxiways along with facilities to accommodate two double-deck A380, as many as 15 remote bays, and seven remote bays for small aircraft. (ANI)

