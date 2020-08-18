We can help victims, survivors of terrorism by seeking justice, upholding their human rights: UN

The impact of terrorism on victims can last a lifetime, and the international community can help them by seeking truth, justice and reparation, amplifying their voices and upholding their human rights, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said. In his message for the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, this coming Friday, Guterres said the UN stands in solidarity with those who grieve and continue to endure the physical and psychological wounds of terrorist atrocities. "The impact of terrorism on victims can last a lifetime and reverberate across generations. Traumatic memories cannot be erased, but we can help victims and survivors by seeking truth, justice and reparation, amplifying their voices and upholding their human rights," he said on Monday.

He noted that the third International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism will be observed as the world battles the COVID19 pandemic. "The COVID-19 crisis has changed the way we live and interact with each other. Vital services for victims, such as criminal justice processes and psychosocial support, have been interrupted, delayed or ended while governments focus attention and resources on fighting the pandemic," Guterres said.

There are more than 21.5 million COVID-19 cases worldwide as of Monday, and nearly 767,200 deaths, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). Guterres said due to current restrictions, the first-ever United Nations Global Congress of Victims of Terrorism has been postponed until next year.

"Remembering the victims of terrorism and doing more to support them is essential to help them rebuild their lives and heal," he said, adding that this includes efforts to work with parliamentarians and governments to draft and adopt legislation and national strategies to help victims. "We must continue to support victims' associations in their invaluable work. We must ensure that those who have suffered are always heard and never forgotten," Guterres said.