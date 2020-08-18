Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strong quake in Philippines kills 1, damages houses, roads

At least 25 people were injured by the quake in Masbate province, according to disaster-response officials. Several houses and low-slung buildings were damaged, as was a seaport. “People should avoid returning immediately to damaged structures,” Rino Revalo, a Masbate provincial administrator, told ABS-CBN network. The 6.6 magnitude quake hit about 5 kilometres (3 miles) from Cataingan at a depth of about 21 kilometres (13 miles), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

PTI | Manila | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:36 IST
Strong quake in Philippines kills 1, damages houses, roads

A strong earthquake jolted the central Philippines on Tuesday morning, damaging homes, roads and bridges and killing at least one person and injuring several others. A three-story house collapsed in the coastal town of Cataingan as the ground shook. A retired police officer pinned in the debris died, and rescuers were looking for other members of his family who may be trapped. At least 25 people were injured by the quake in Masbate province, according to disaster-response officials.

Several houses and low-slung buildings were damaged, as was a seaport. “People should avoid returning immediately to damaged structures,” Rino Revalo, a Masbate provincial administrator, told ABS-CBN network.

The 6.6 magnitude quake hit about 5 kilometres (3 miles) from Cataingan at a depth of about 21 kilometres (13 miles), the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. Cataingan resident Isagani Libatan said he was on his way to his aunt's house for breakfast when his motorcycle suddenly swayed from left to right as the ground heaved.

“I thought it was my tire but people suddenly streamed out in panic from swaying houses then we lost power,” Libatan told The Associated Press by telephone, pausing briefly as he felt another fairly strong aftershock. The earthquake was set off by movement in the Philippine Fault, said Renato Solidum, who heads the government institute. It was felt in several provinces across the central Visayas region.

The Philippines lies in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's earthquakes occur. It's also lashed by about 20 typhoons and storms each year, making it one of the world's most disaster-prone countries. A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

China launches anti-dumping probe into Australian wine imports

China has begun an anti-dumping probe into imports of Australian wine, it said on Tuesday, a move that knocked a fifth off the market value of Australias biggest winemaker and is likely to worsen tension between the nations.The investigatio...

Around 3.65 crore jobs to be generated in construction of houses under PMAY(U): Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said around 3.65 crore jobs would be generated in the construction of houses sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban in the country. Speaking at a webinar organized by the Confedera...

Soccer-Marseille's Ligue 1 opener set to be postponed after 4 COVID-19 cases

Frances first match of the new Ligue 1 soccer season looks set to be postponed after Olympique de Marseille said on Tuesday they had confirmed three more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total at the club to four.The LFP, French professional...

Expat held for 'false' social media post on Telangana CM's health

A 27-year-old expatriate from Telangana working in Saudi Arabia has been arrested on his return for allegedly spreading false information about the health of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on a social media platform recently, police sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020