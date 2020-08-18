Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian general killed by land mine explosion in Syria

The ministry said the attack took place in the southeastern province of Deir el-Zour when a Russian military convoy was returning to the base after a “humanitarian” mission. It said the general died of wounds while being evacuated. The ministry didn't identify him.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:25 IST
Russian general killed by land mine explosion in Syria
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A Russian general was killed and two other servicemen were wounded by a land mine explosion in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said the attack took place in the southeastern province of Deir el-Zour when a Russian military convoy was returning to the base after a "humanitarian" mission.

It said the general died of wounds while being evacuated. The ministry didn't identify him. Russia has deployed its troops in Syria since 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad's government.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura: 2 held for looting jewellery, other items worth Rs 60 lakh from jeweller's employee

Police on Tuesday arrested five men after a brief exchange of fire, hours after they looted jewellery and other items worth Rs 60 lakh from a jewellers employee when he was on his way to their shop, an official said. The accused received ...

Russian general killed by land mine explosion in Syria

A Russian general was killed and two other servicemen were wounded by a land mine explosion in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said the attack took place in the southeastern province of Deir el-Zour when a Rus...

Belarus president remains defiant as strikes widen

More workers in Belarus joined a widening strike Tuesday as they press for the resignation of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has extended his 26-year rule in an election the opposition says was rigged. Lukashenko has blun...

Mali mutiny sparks fear of coup as officials detained

Soldiers in Mali took up arms in the garrison town of Kati on Tuesday and detained senior military officers in an apparent mutiny, raising fears of a coup after several months of anti-government demonstrations calling for the presidents res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020