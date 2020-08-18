Russian general killed by land mine explosion in Syria
The ministry said the attack took place in the southeastern province of Deir el-Zour when a Russian military convoy was returning to the base after a “humanitarian” mission. It said the general died of wounds while being evacuated. The ministry didn't identify him.PTI | Moscow | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:25 IST
A Russian general was killed and two other servicemen were wounded by a land mine explosion in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday. The ministry said the attack took place in the southeastern province of Deir el-Zour when a Russian military convoy was returning to the base after a "humanitarian" mission.
It said the general died of wounds while being evacuated. The ministry didn't identify him. Russia has deployed its troops in Syria since 2015 to shore up President Bashar Assad's government.
