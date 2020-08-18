Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus helps abandoned homes find new owners in Georgia

Charkviani said the houses have sold for 2,000 lari ($654) to $17,000, with the most popular houses selling before his livestream tour of the property ends. Eliso Kaviladze, a community care worker in the hard-hit northern Italian city of Milan, said the anxieties created by the virus hastened her plans to relocate to the Georgian house she bought through "The Lost Eden" in November.

Reuters | Georgia | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:32 IST
Coronavirus helps abandoned homes find new owners in Georgia
Representative image Image Credit: Flicker

They might have rotting doors and squeaky floors but abandoned homes have become an instant seller in Georgia as coronavirus has boosted demand for out-of-town retreats, according to a man on a mission to revive forsaken villages.

Moved by the plight of his own village, whose population has shrunk to a few families, Lekso Charkviani roams mountain roads in the former Soviet republic searching for deserted houses with character and a bit of land - and finds new owners for them. "This is what I love to do when I have time," said the 45-year-old engineer, who has sold more than 70 properties in the Racha-Lechkhumi region in the last two years via his Facebook page "The Lost Eden". He does not make any money from the sales.

"I can't stop - like a man who loves fishing and hunting." Business has picked up with coronavirus, which has boosted interest in suburban living around the globe as people look for larger homes suitable for remote working in cheaper, less crowded locations where they feel less at risk of infection.

When Charkviani finds a suitable property, he tracks down the owners and if they are willing to sell, he posts their contact details online along with a video of the property. "After the pandemic, many people from the city realised they need a village house as shelter, a place where you are always welcome to escape to in case of necessity," he said, adding that he spends a lot of time fielding queries from potential buyers.

"Before I used to get 150 to 200 messages a day; now I get about 500," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone. Charkviani said the houses have sold for 2,000 lari ($654) to $17,000, with the most popular houses selling before his livestream tour of the property ends.

Eliso Kaviladze, a community care worker in the hard-hit northern Italian city of Milan, said the anxieties created by the virus hastened her plans to relocate to the Georgian house she bought through "The Lost Eden" in November. "These things are felt less in the countryside, life is more peaceful there," said the 31-year-old who plans to move there in the next few months and turn the property into a holiday farm. ($1 = 3.0580 laris)

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

Business people in SA and Ghana to engage in trade and investment talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha urges Centre to supply 1.03 lakh tonne of urea

The Odisha government on Tuesday urged the Centre to supply at least 1.03 lakh metric tonne of urea immediately as the farmers in the state are facing an acute shortage of the fertiliser during the current kharif season, a minister said. Th...

Report: Saints OL Peat dealing with broken thumb

New Orleans Saints versatile guard Andrus Peat is nursing a broken thumb, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. While Rapoport did not divulge how long Peat would be sidelined, ESPNs Dan Graziano later reported that the 26-y...

From Jimmy Carter to AOC, Democrats to highlight party's past and future

Democrats will highlight the partys future leaders and turn to a political powerhouse from the past, former President Bill Clinton, to make the case for U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden at their national convention on Tuesday. Bidens w...

UN tribunal convicts Hezbollah defendant in Hariri assassination case

A U.N.-backed court on Tuesday convicted a member of the Hezbollah group of conspiring to kill former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing that set the stage for years of confrontation between Lebanons political forces....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020