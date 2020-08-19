Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes southern Sumatra, Indonesia -EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck southern Sumatra in Indonesia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC and the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. No tsunami is expected from the quake, it said.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific's seismically active "Ring of Fire" and often suffers deadly earthquakes and tsunamis.