Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudanese boy found dead in French city of Sangatte - minister

A 16-year-old Sudanese boy has been found dead on a beach in the city of Sangatte in northern France, French Citizenship Minister Marlene Schiappa said on Wednesday. Schiappa said on Twitter that the young boy had disappeared at sea last night. Local police were not immediately available to give further details on the circumstances of his death.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:47 IST
Sudanese boy found dead in French city of Sangatte - minister

A 16-year-old Sudanese boy has been found dead on a beach in the city of Sangatte in northern France, French Citizenship Minister Marlene Schiappa said on Wednesday. Schiappa said on Twitter that the young boy had disappeared at sea last night.

Local police were not immediately available to give further details on the circumstances of his death. "This unbearable tragedy mobilizes us still more with (Interior Minister) Gerald Darmanin against smugglers," Schiappa said.

British interior minister Priti Patel also said on Twitter: "This horrendous incident serves as a brutal reminder of the abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people." Britain and France said last week that the two countries would work "at pace" to finalise a new plan for shutting down a migrant route across the Channel.

Hundreds of people, including some children, have been caught crossing to southern England from makeshift camps in northern France, many of them navigating one of the world's busiest shipping routes in overloaded rubber dinghies.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa investigates COVID-linked corruption of $290 mln

South African authorities are investigating government departments for graft over irregularities in coronavirus-related tenders worth 5 billion rand 290 million, the head of its Special Investigating Unit SIU told lawmakers on Wednesday. Th...

Current generation of political leaders would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore: BJP MP Subhas Sarkar

The behaviour of the current generation of political leaders, hooligans and administrators would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore, said BJP MP Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday over the incident of vandalism in the Visva Bharati University. In a l...

NGT directs CPCB to finalise environmental permissions of railway stations in 6 months

The National Green Tribunal NGT on Wednesday directed the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB to finalise within six months on the application of railway stations seeking requisite permission to operate. The green panel noted that out ...

Scientists on Arctic mission make unplanned detour to pole

A German icebreaker carrying scientists on a year-long international expedition in the high Arctic has reached the North Pole, after making an unplanned detour because of lighter-than-usual sea ice conditions. Expedition leader Markus Rex s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020