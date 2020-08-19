Left Menu
Development News Edition

FedEx cargo jet makes emergency landing in Los Angeles

A FedEx cargo jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport before dawn Wednesday with sparks flying as the engine under its left wing appeared to drag along the runway.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:40 IST
FedEx cargo jet makes emergency landing in Los Angeles
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A FedEx cargo jet made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport before dawn Wednesday with sparks flying as the engine under its left wing appeared to drag along the runway. One of the two crew members aboard was taken to a hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening leg injury reportedly sustained while exiting the aircraft, said Margaret Stewart, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman.

The crew of FedEx Flight 1026, a Boeing 767, could not extend the left main landing gear before touching down around 4:50 a.m. after a flight from Newark Liberty International Airport, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA will investigate.

FedEx said in a statement said that company officials "are working with investigators to fully understand the matter." "We are grateful that our flight crew is safe and that no one was seriously injured," the company added. The runway, one of four at the airport, was closed pending removal of the aircraft.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team to visit Mumbai for probe into actor's death

After getting a nod from the Supreme Court to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, a CBI team will visit Mumbai to investigate the case further, the agency said on Wednesday. The CBI, which took over the probe into an FIR registered by ...

15-year-old girl raped by 5 persons in Tripura

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by five persons in Tripuras Sepahijala district, police said on Wednesday. The five persons forcibly took the girl to a jungle near Dewan Bazar area and raped her while she was returning from her elder...

21-gun salute to policeman who died of COVID-19

Coimbatore, Aug 19 PTI A 21-gun salute was given on Wednesday to a police constable who died of COVID-19. The 30-year-old Minhajuddin, working in Tirupur district, was admitted to the ESI Hospital here on Tuesday after testing positive for ...

J&K: Pak army shells forward areas along LoC in Rajouri

The Pakistan Army violated ceasefire on Wednesday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, prompting a befitting retaliation from the security fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020