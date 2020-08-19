Left Menu
Security forces kill Taliban commander in Afghanistan

Afghan security forces on Tuesday repelled a Taliban attack, killed one of the terror group's commanders, and injured several other terrorists in the eastern Nangarhar province, the press office of the provincial government said on Wednesday.

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 19 (Sputnik/ANI): Afghan security forces on Tuesday repelled a Taliban attack, killed one of the terror group's commanders, and injured several other terrorists in the eastern Nangarhar province, the press office of the provincial government said on Wednesday. "Yesterday, the Taliban attempted to attack security forces in the Sherzad district, a local Taliban commander was killed and two others were injured," the press office said in a statement.

According to the local government, Afghan forces also discovered and dismantled eight mines planted by the Taliban in the Nazyan district of the province. The movement has not yet commented on the incident. (Sputnik/ANI)

