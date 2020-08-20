Lebanon has hit 'rock bottom,' must reform for long-term aid -U.S.

Lebanon has hit rock bottom and can no longer afford leadership whom the Lebanese people see enriching themselves and ignoring popular demands, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale told reporters on Wednesday.

"They see rulers who use the system in order to enrich themselves and to ignore popular demands," Hale said. "That era is over. There is no more money for that. They are at rock bottom and sooner or later, I believe, that the leadership will appreciate the fact that it is time to change. And if not, I am convinced that the public will increase the pressure on them."