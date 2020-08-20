Left Menu
US suspends 3 bilateral agreements with China over National Security Law

In another blow to China for its continued violation of human rights in Hong Kong, the United States has suspended three bilateral agreements with the Chinese Communist Party.

US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus. Image Credit: ANI

In another blow to China for its continued violation of human rights in Hong Kong, the United States has suspended three bilateral agreements with the Chinese Communist Party. China had imposed the draconian National Security Law in Hong Kong, which crushed the freedoms of the city's citizens. The legislation, which came into effect on July 1, punishes what Beijing terms secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference with up to life in prison.

"The Chinese Communist Party has taken drastic steps to erode the high degree of autonomy that Beijing itself promised to the United Kingdom and the people of Hong Kong for 50 years under the UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration," the statement released by the US Department of State read. "President Trump has made clear that the United States will, therefore, treat Hong Kong as 'one country, one system' and take action against individuals who have crushed the freedoms of the people of Hong Kong," said Morgan Ortagus, the Department Spokesperson.

He further said, "The President's Executive Order on Hong Kong Normalization (E.O. 13936) set forth a number of responses to Beijing's actions, including suspending and eliminating preferential treatment for Hong Kong." "As part of the ongoing implementation measures, we notified the Hong Kong authorities on August 19 of our suspension or termination of three bilateral agreements. These agreements covered the surrender of fugitive offenders, the transfer of sentenced persons, and reciprocal tax exemptions on income derived from the international operation of ships," Ortagus added.

