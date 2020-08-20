Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief following developments in Mali very closely and with deep concern: spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is continuing to follow developments in Mali very closely and with deep concern, after soldiers arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and several members of his Cabinet in a military coup, his spokesperson has said.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 20-08-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 08:30 IST
UN chief following developments in Mali very closely and with deep concern: spokesperson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is continuing to follow developments in Mali very closely and with deep concern, after soldiers arrested President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and several members of his Cabinet in a military coup, his spokesperson has said. The UN Mission in the country is also following the situation and closely monitoring the developments, Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric told journalists on Wednesday.

The Secretary-General is “continuing to follow developments in Mali very closely and with deep concern,” he said. Dujarric said UN’s colleagues on the ground are emphasising that the work of the UN peacekeeping Mission must and will continue in support of the people of Mali and in close liaison with the Malians, including with the Malian security and defence forces in the North and Center, where the situation is still very worrying. In his statement on Tuesday, the Secretary-General had strongly condemned the military mutiny, which culminated in the arrest of President Keita and members of his government. “The Secretary-General calls for an immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali," Dujarric said on Tuesday. The UN Chief reiterates his calls for a negotiated solution and peaceful resolution of their differences and expresses his full support for the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the current crisis, including through the good offices of his Special Representative. Guterres also urges all stakeholders, particularly the defence and security forces, to exercise maximum restraint and uphold the human rights and individual freedoms of all Malians. Like the UN chief, Council members have strongly condemned the mutiny and underlined “the urgent need to restore rule of law and to move towards the return to constitutional order,” according to a statement issued on Wednesday. Mutinous soldiers stormed the capital and arrested Keïta, who has led Mali for the past seven years. The Malian President had announced his resignation on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, operations continue at the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA), which supports political processes and reconciliation in the country. Peacekeepers also carry out several security-related tasks to ensure the stability and protection of civilians. Nearly 130 peacekeepers serving in MINUSMA have been killed in malicious acts, the UN chief had told the Security Council in June. The mission was established in 2013 following a military coup and the occupation of northern Mali by radical Islamists the year before. The government and representatives of two armed group coalitions signed a peace deal in 2015..

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Reds broadcaster Brennaman pulled off air after slur

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman was yanked off the air Wednesday night after he made a homophobic slur. Brennaman apparently thought his microphone was off when he made the comment on Fox Sports Ohio. The Reds were playing the fi...

Nigeria: NCDMB expects to achieve 70 percent local content level till 2027

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, has said that the 10 years strategic roadmap embarked upon since 2018, is on course to achieving 70 percent Nigerian manpower content level in th...

Bryan twins not in US Open doubles; Clijsters gets wild card

Bob and Mike Bryan were not on the entry list released for mens doubles at the U.S. Open, possibly signaling the end of the 42-year-old American twins record-breaking careers. The Bryans won five of their 16 Grand Slam doubles titles togeth...

Australia need to 'compromise on domestic schedule' to keep game going: Justin Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer believes that compromises in the domestic schedule need to be made in order to keep the game going in times of coronavirus. Langer will head to the UK on Sunday with the rest of the Australia squad for the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020