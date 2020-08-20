Left Menu
Development News Edition

State TV says Iran unveiled 2 new missiles

They are named after top Iranian Gen Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed outside Baghdad's international airport in a US strike in January. The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) range, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:10 IST
State TV says Iran unveiled 2 new missiles
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iran's state TV is reporting the country has unveiled two new missiles amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States. State TV said officials unveiled the two new missiles on Thursday — National Defense Industry Day in Iran. They are named after top Iranian Gen Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed outside Baghdad's international airport in a US strike in January.

The "Martyr Hajj Qassem" surface-to-surface ballistic missile has a 1,400-kilometer (870-mile) range, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. State TV said the "Martyr Abu Mahdi" naval cruise missile has a 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) range. State TV said the "Martyr Hajj Qassem" missile was not intercepted by a defence system during a test.

Also on Thursday, Iran unveiled a fourth-generation light turbo-fan engine for its advanced drones. Iran also inaugurated the production line of its domestically produced "Owj" engine for the Iranian-made twin-seat Kowsar fighter jet.

Iran routinely unveils technological achievements for its armed forces, its space program and its nuclear efforts. President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers, known in 2018, and tensions between the two countries have escalated since.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hope there will be no cover-up in alleged irregularities in purchase of Covid care material: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday expressed hope that a three-member panel formed by the Mamata Banerjee government to look into alleged irregularities in purchase of Covid care material will name the beneficiaries and that ...

Trump’s leadership failure has cost lives and livelihoods: Kamala Harris

Blasting Donald Trump for his failed leadership, Indian-origin Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has called him a President who turns tragedies into political weapons. Harris, 55, scripted history on Wednesday by becoming t...

Spain: Migrant dies after group tries to cross Melilla fence

Spanish authorities said that an African man died and 11 other people sustained minor injuries Thursday when around 300 migrants attempted to jump over a series of fences that separate the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Moroccan territory....

Aspiring UK medical students in limbo because of exam fiasco

Chris Byrne and Khadijah E. Olonade worked hard to get into medical school, but the computer said no. The teenagers are among thousands of graduating high school students scrambling for spots at British universities following the government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020