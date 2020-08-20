Left Menu
Development News Edition

India, ASEAN together to shape Asia and world: Jaishankar

India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is not only proximate to each other but together help shape Asia and the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday while highlighting that ASEAN is one of the crossroads of the global economy.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:20 IST
India, ASEAN together to shape Asia and world: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at the sixth roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks (AINTT) on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is not only proximate to each other but together help shape Asia and the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday while highlighting that ASEAN is one of the crossroads of the global economy. "India is the fifth-largest economy in the world. ASEAN is one of the crossroads of the global economy. We are not only proximate to each other but together help shape Asia and the world. It is important that at this juncture, we put our heads together," Jaishankar said at the sixth roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think Tanks (AINTT).

He said that the contemporary relationship between India and ASEAN was founded very much on our shared interests in globalisation. "In Asia at least, ASEAN were pioneers of that process and helped bring India into it. But as it comes under stress today, we need to go beyond its economic and even social definitions," the minister noted. "Globalisation may be reflected as trade, travel and financial flows. But in reality, it is something very much larger. In fact, what the pandemic has brought out is the indivisible aspect of human existence that underpins globalisation. Whether it is climate change, terrorism or indeed pandemics, these are not challenges where those affected have a choice," he said.

"The limitations of purely national responses or sometimes living in denial have become evident. It, therefore, underlines the need for the international community to work together much more sincerely in search of collective solutions," Jaishankar continued. He said the concerns about global supply chains are sought to be mitigated at the very least through a greater emphasis on diversification and resilience.

"For these reasons, it is incumbent on all of us to think through these challenges and come out with a more positive and practical model of cooperation," the minister added. "The irony, however, is that just when multilateralism was most in demand, it did not rise to the occasion. If we saw little leadership, it was not just due to the admittedly anachronistic nature of key international organisations. Equally, it reflected the intensely competitive nature of international politics," he said.

Jaishankar underlined that trust is perhaps the most valued commodity in international relations. "If one goes beyond structures and organisations, this was even more evident in the individual behaviour of many states. A big issue confronts the thinking world is not simply the state of the economy, damage to societies or challenges to governance. It is actually a debate on future directions of global affairs and what kind of world order or disorder we are going to live in. As a result, the commodity is perhaps most valued in international relations is that of trust," he said.

Jaishankar further said, "We have already seen in many quarters, national security being redefined to include economic security. More recently, this then led to questions and concerns about technology security. The pandemic has now added to that the importance of health security. In fact, the concept of strategic autonomy that was once fashionable in a unipolar world has now assumed relevance once again in terms of global supply chains." He stressed that "whatever we may profess, the actions of nations during the times of crisis determines how the world really perceives them." (ANI)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Asian Granito India Ltd. Reports Consolidated Sales of Rs. 129.40 Crore in Q1FY21

Ahmedabad Gujarat India, August 20 ANINewsVoir Asian Granito India Limited AGIL, manufacturer of one of Indias leading tiles brand has reported good financial performance for the first quarter ended June 2020 amidst the challenging economic...

Mali army Col. Assimi Goita says he's in charge of junta

A colonel in Malis army says hes now in charge of the West African country, declaring himself chairman of the junta that forced the democratically elected but unpopular president to resign. Col. Assimi Goita, one of the five military office...

Kremlin says doctors doing everything for stricken Putin critic Navalny

The Kremlin said on Thursday that doctors were doing all they could to help opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who is in a serious condition in hospital, and wished him a speedy recovery as it would any other Russian citizen. Navalny, a ...

Ruchi Soya shares close over 3 pc lower after Q1 earnings

Shares of Ruchi Soya on Thursday closed over 3 per cent lower after the company reported a 13 per cent decline in its net profit for the first quarter ended June 30. The stock closed 3.29 per cent lower at Rs 696.20 on the BSE. During the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020