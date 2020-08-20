Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says it detained a UAE ship, its crew on Monday - state TV

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:27 IST
Iran says it detained a UAE ship, its crew on Monday - state TV
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@mansukhmandviya)

Iran seized a United Arab Emirates-registered ship violating its territorial waters this week, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, adding that UAE coast guards killed two Iranian fishermen on the same day.

"On Monday, an Emirati ship was seized by the border guards of Iran and its crew were detained due to illegal traffic in our country's waters," state TV quoted the statement as saying.

"On the same day, UAE guards shot dead two Iranian fishermen and seized a boat ... the UAE has expressed regret for the incident and in a letter on Wednesday announced its readiness to pay compensation."

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Asian Granito India Ltd. Reports Consolidated Sales of Rs. 129.40 Crore in Q1FY21

Ahmedabad Gujarat India, August 20 ANINewsVoir Asian Granito India Limited AGIL, manufacturer of one of Indias leading tiles brand has reported good financial performance for the first quarter ended June 2020 amidst the challenging economic...

Mali army Col. Assimi Goita says he's in charge of junta

A colonel in Malis army says hes now in charge of the West African country, declaring himself chairman of the junta that forced the democratically elected but unpopular president to resign. Col. Assimi Goita, one of the five military office...

Kremlin says doctors doing everything for stricken Putin critic Navalny

The Kremlin said on Thursday that doctors were doing all they could to help opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who is in a serious condition in hospital, and wished him a speedy recovery as it would any other Russian citizen. Navalny, a ...

Ruchi Soya shares close over 3 pc lower after Q1 earnings

Shares of Ruchi Soya on Thursday closed over 3 per cent lower after the company reported a 13 per cent decline in its net profit for the first quarter ended June 30. The stock closed 3.29 per cent lower at Rs 696.20 on the BSE. During the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020