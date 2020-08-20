Left Menu
Flood victims take to social media as rains cause chaos in India's Gurugram

Heavy rains flooded parts of Gurugram, an Indian city that plays host to some of the world's biggest tech companies, and residents took to social media to seek help by posting pictures of waterlogged roads and apartments. Gurugram, a satellite of New Delhi, is one of India's wealthiest cities and has offices of global corporations such as Google, Facebook and Uber.

Updated: 20-08-2020 17:55 IST
Heavy rains flooded parts of Gurugram, an Indian city that plays host to some of the world's biggest tech companies, and residents took to social media to seek help by posting pictures of waterlogged roads and apartments.

Gurugram, a satellite of New Delhi, is one of India's wealthiest cities and has offices of global corporations such as Google, Facebook and Uber. It had been showcased as India's "Millennium City", but clogged drains and poor civic amenities cause flooding almost every monsoon season.

The weather office on Thursday warned of "very heavy rainfall" over northern parts of India, including New Delhi and neighbouring cities, which could make the Gurugram floods worse. After torrential rains, residents used Twitter to post pictures of floating cars, floodwaters inundating upscale apartment blocks, and large sinkholes on roads that connect the city to New Delhi.

TV footage showed miles-long traffic jams, overflowing sewage and three men rowing an inflatable lifeboat. Local traffic authorities in Gurugram tweeted pictures of waterlogged areas to help commuters avoid long jams.

Reuters partner ANI said local police had evacuated residents from a four-storey building after it leaned over to one side. "Hello Gurugram, nice rivers - why don't you ever change! Stay safe, people!," Twitter user Nidhi Arora said, posting pictures of flooded roads.

Many Twitter users said they were stranded for hours in their cars on flooded roads. Federal civic authorities have asked local municipal officials to file a report.

