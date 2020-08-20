Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chinese electric car brand NIO looks at expansion abroad

Chinese electric car brand NIO plans to start expanding to Western markets next year and might export a battery-swapping service that could help it compete with rival Tesla, the company's chairman said Thursday.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 20-08-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 19:19 IST
Chinese electric car brand NIO looks at expansion abroad

Chinese electric car brand NIO plans to start expanding to Western markets next year and might export a battery-swapping service that could help it compete with rival Tesla, the company's chairman said Thursday. NIO, founded in 2014, pushed back foreign plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, William Li told reporters. He said the company is studying which market to start in and how to structure its operations.

“Hopefully, in the second half of next year, we can start some small batch exploration in countries where EVs are popular,” Li said. “We would like to start with European countries.” NIO Inc. is the most prominent premium-priced Chinese brand in a crowded electric vehicle industry with dozens of competitors including startups, state-owned automakers and joint ventures with foreign partners. The ruling Communist Party has promoted electrics with multibillion-dollar subsidies that have made China the biggest EV market, accounting for about half of global sales. Subsidies were due to end but have been extended through 2022 to help producers weather the pandemic.

NIO, whose early investors included Chinese tech giants Tencent, Baidu and Lenovo, has struggled financially, but Li said the company is more stable as sales improve. The company lost USD 164 million in the quarter ending in June but said sales of its two SUV models, priced at up to 370,000 yuan USD 53,000, rose to a record 10,331. A third model, a coupe, goes on sale in September.

Li said a potential competitive advantage is NIO's service that allows owners to swap drained batteries instead of recharging them. The company has set up 143 battery-swap stations in cities including Beijing and Shanghai. Li said that if NIO decides to offer that service in Western markets, it could help the company compete with Tesla in crowded cities such as New York and Chicago where owners park in the street or cannot set up a charging point at home.

“A lot of people need this battery swap because they cannot install a charger at home,” Li said. MRJ

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Use COVID lessons to ‘do things right’ for the future, urges UN chief

In his remarks to the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, held virtually, the Secretary-General said that COVID-19 turned the spotlights onto the challenges plaguing societies and exposed the worlds fragilities.Even before the virus...

Portable and deployable hospitals for COVID-19 management

Amid the surge in the coronavirus cases, the city based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology and Modulus Housing, a startup incubated at IIT Madras, have jointly developed a technology for setting up portable an...

UP Israel ink deal for water management in parched Bundelkhand region: Officials

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday inked an agreement with the water resources ministry of Israel for the management of water resources in Bundelkhand region of the state. The plan of cooperation was signed by the Israeli ambassador t...

Michigan to pay $600 mln to Flint water crisis victims

The U.S. state of Michigan said on Thursday that it had reached a preliminary settlement to pay 600 million to victims of the Flint water crisis, potentially closing a chapter on one of the countrys worst public health crises in recent memo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020