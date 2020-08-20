Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO, UNICEF urge African countries to reopen schools safely

Poor nutrition, stress, increased exposure to violence and exploitation and teenage pregnancies are among the problems faced by students remaining out of school in sub-Saharan Africa, WHO officials warned Thursday. Only six African countries have fully opened schools, according to a survey of 39 countries by WHO and UNICEF.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:34 IST
WHO, UNICEF urge African countries to reopen schools safely
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

African governments should accelerate the reopening of schools, the World Health Organisation has urged, saying that the continent's youths will suffer from prolonged closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Poor nutrition, stress, increased exposure to violence and exploitation and teenage pregnancies are among the problems faced by students remaining out of school in sub-Saharan Africa, WHO officials warned Thursday.

Only six African countries have fully opened schools, according to a survey of 39 countries by WHO and UNICEF. Many governments closed schools as part of measures to limit the transmission of the coronavirus. Some reopened and then had to close again when virus cases broke out in the schools. Kenya, for instance, has closed its primary and secondary schools for the rest of 2020.

This has had hurt school feeding programs, which provided meals to more than 10 million children in Africa. Online learning is almost impossible as 80% of Africa's students don't have access to the internet and electricity can be unreliable. "We must not be blind-sided by our efforts to contain COVID-19 and end up with a lost generation. Just as countries are opening businesses safely, we can reopen schools," said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

"Schools have paved the way to success for many Africans. They also provide a safe haven for many children in challenging circumstances to develop and thrive," she said at a virtual press conference Thursday. "The long-term impact of extending the school shutdown risks even greater harm to children, their future and their communities," said UNICEF regional director for Eastern and Southern Africa, Mohamed M. Malick Fall.

Reopening schools has been particularly challenging in Africa, where millions of children attend crowded classrooms, and schools often lack running water and proper toilets. In sub-Saharan Africa, only a quarter of schools have basic hygiene services, according to a WHO and UNICEF report assessing progress on these facilities between 2009 and 2018.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Jaguars TE Oliver to be placed on IR

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Josh Oliver will be placed on injured reserve following foot surgery, head coach Doug Marrone told reporters Thursday. The move will end Olivers season before it starts.Oliver broke a bone in his left foot on ...

Two die fighting California lightning fires, tens of thousands flee

Two people have been killed fighting hundreds of wildfires ignited by intense lightning storms in California and tens of thousands have fled their homes as structures burn and the state runs low on firefighting resources.Nearly 11,000 light...

Rajasthan sees 11 more COVID-19 deaths, 921 new cases

Eleven more deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,330 fresh infections were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, raising the number of fatalities and virus count to 921 and 66,619 respectively, according to an official report. Jaipur recorded three ne...

France and Germany: we can give Navalny medical care in Europe

Germanys Angela Merkel and Frances Emmanuel Macron said on Friday they stood ready to provide medical care on their soil for Russian opposition leader Alexander Navalny, who is gravely ill after aides said he was poisoned.Speaking at a join...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020