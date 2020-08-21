Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Tiger King' zoo closes after animal treatment investigation

The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park closed to the public after the US Department of Agriculture on Monday suspended the exhibitor license for owner Jeff Lowe for 21 days. The zoo, previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage —also known as Joe Exotic— became famous after being featured in Netflix's “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness." The Garvin County Sheriff's Office and the USDA investigated the zoo after receiving a formal report that documented photos showing a lion with its ears covered in flies and another with the tips of its ears covered in blood.

PTI | Wynnewood | Updated: 21-08-2020 01:47 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 01:41 IST
'Tiger King' zoo closes after animal treatment investigation
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Oklahoma zoo featured in Netflix's "Tiger King" documentary has closed after federal authorities investigated it for alleged maltreatment of animals and suspended its license. The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park closed to the public after the US Department of Agriculture on Monday suspended the exhibitor license for owner Jeff Lowe for 21 days.

The zoo, previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage —also known as Joe Exotic— became famous after being featured in Netflix's "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness." The Garvin County Sheriff's Office and the USDA investigated the zoo after receiving a formal report that documented photos showing a lion with its ears covered in flies and another with the tips of its ears covered in blood. But Lowe said in a statement Tuesday that his license was suspended over a "litany of falsehoods." He said he plans to open a new park for private filming for television and streaming services, KFOR-TV reported.

"Rest assured that all the animals will continue to have excellent care," Lowe said. Officials at the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals referred to as PETA, say the photos included in the report show lions suffering from flystrike. In this condition, flies are usually attracted to uncleared animal waste, bite other animals, and lay eggs on them, resulting in hatched maggots eating the skin.

"PETA looks forward to seeing every one of the long-suffering animals at the G.W. Zoo be transferred to an appropriate facility where it won't take federal intervention for a sick cat to receive veterinary care," said Brittany Peet, PETA Foundation Deputy General Counsel for Captive Animal Law Enforcement. An Indiana district court recently ordered Lowe to provide veterinary records for the lions allegedly not being treated appropriately.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Israel launches airstrikes after 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip landed near the Israeli security fence late Thursday, and Israel carried out airstrikes on targets linked to the territorys Hamas rulers, the Israeli military said. There were no immediate reports of ca...

New laws herald crackdown on Chile's delinquent 'daddies of the heart'

The release of 10 of Chilean citizens pension funds early to help withstand the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has sparked an unexpected flurry of legal petitions for child support from the countrys army of indebted baby daddie...

Five-run sixth inning propels Rays in sweep of Yanks

Mike Zunino capped a five-run sixth inning with a three-run homer and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 10-5 Thursday afternoon for their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium in over six years. The Rays improved to 6...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stocks defy downbeat data as dollar, global equities retreat

The dollar eased and global equity markets fell on Thursday, even as the tech-heavy NASDAQ index touched a record high and looked past the growing signs of prolonged economic weakness. Gold also rose in a sign of safe-haven buying. Economic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020