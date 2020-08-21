Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fast-moving California wildfires threaten tens of thousands

California has been hit by its worst lightning storms in nearly two decades, with around 11,000 strikes igniting over 370 fires this week, authorities said. South of San Francisco, a cluster of lightning-strike fires doubled in size to 40,000 acres in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, injuring three first responders, forcing 22,000 to evacuate and destroying 20 structures, wildfire authority CalFire reported.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 04:24 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 04:24 IST
Fast-moving California wildfires threaten tens of thousands

Dozens of lightning-sparked California wildfires grew rapidly on Thursday, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate homes in the San Francisco Bay Area as firefighting resources were stretched to the limit. California has been hit by its worst lightning storms in nearly two decades, with around 11,000 strikes igniting over 370 fires this week, authorities said.

South of San Francisco, a cluster of lightning-strike fires doubled in size to 40,000 acres in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, injuring three first responders, forcing 22,000 to evacuate and destroying 20 structures, wildfire authority CalFire reported. Big Basin Redwoods State Park, California's oldest state park with some of its oldest redwood trees, suffered extensive damage from the CZU Lightning Complex Fire, the state parks department said.

As the fire moved south, the University of California Santa Cruz called for voluntary evacuations from its campus on the northern flank of the coastal city. To the north, at least nine fires raced through hills in California's wine country about 35 miles (56 km) southwest of Sacramento, destroying over 105 homes and other structures.

Collectively known as the LNU Complex Fire, they have doubled in size to 131,000 acres (53,000-hectares) since Wednesday, forming a "megafire" 10 times larger than New York's Manhattan island across Napa, Yolo, Solano and two other counties. A PG&E utility worker died on Wednesday helping first responders, the second fatality from fires after the death of a firefighting helicopter pilot in a crash. At least four civilians were injured in the LNU fire, according to Cal Fire.

Another group of 20 fires, called the SCU Lightning Complex, expanded by nearly a third to around 140,000 acres on Thursday some 20 miles east of Palo Alto. Winds sent fire burning through grass at 120 feet a minute and embers flew for over three-quarters of a mile to start new spot fires.

"The fire is moving faster than we can engage it safely," said Cal Fire Captain Stephen Volmer said in video post. Record-breaking heat baking the West Coast is caused by a vast atmospheric dome of high pressure hovering over the desert east of California. The system is siphoning off moisture and causing most precipitation to evaporate before it reaches the ground, sparking dry lightning strikes.

California has warmed 1 to 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the beginning of the 20th century, and higher temperatures are blamed for longer and more intense fire seasons that have caused eight of its 10 largest wildfires in the last 15 years. Governor Gavin Newsom requested 375 fire crews from out of state as resources ran thin, in part as prisoners normally conscripted into firefighting were locked down for COVID-19 or released from prison to slow the spread of the virus.

To the east in drought-stricken Colorado, the state's second-largest wildfire in history grew slightly to 121,781 acres, containment ticking up to 14 percent as it burned in remote mountains near Grand Junction, about 190 miles west of Denver.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Global COVID-19 tally rises by over 263,000 in past day to over 22.2 million: WHO

Geneva Switzerland, Aug 21 ANISputnik The number of COVID-19 cases globally has grown by more than 263,000 in the past 24 hours, while over 6,500 patients have died in the same period of time, the World Health Organisations WHO data reveale...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to rise after Wall Street tech-driven rally

Asian equities were poised to rise on Friday after a tech-driven rally on Wall Street in which the Nasdaq hit a record high despite downbeat data that affirmed the Feds dour outlook on U.S. economic recovery.Markets had opened lower after d...

Detained Malian President may be deported to Senegal: Military source

Bamako Mali, Aug 21 ANISputnik The new Malian authorities, who came to power after the recent coup, are discussing with Senegal the possible deportation of detained President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to Senegal, a Malian military source told ...

Trump adviser O'Brien says possible poisoning of Navalny very concerning -Fox News interview

White House national security adviser Robert OBrien said on Thursday the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was very concerning and it could impact U.S.-Russia relations. Hes a very courageous man. He is a very courageous ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020