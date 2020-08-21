Left Menu
US committed to addressing Taiwan self-defense capabilities: State Department

The United State is going to keep its commitment in helping Taiwan to meet self-defence capabilities, Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper told reporters on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 05:02 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 05:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], Aug 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The United State is going to keep its commitment in helping Taiwan to meet self-defence capabilities, Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper told reporters on Thursday. "We are making sure that we are going to address self-defence capabilities for Taiwan," Cooper said during a virtual press briefing.

The US has "a very deep interest" in maintaining stability in relations between Taiwan and Mainland China, he added. Meanwhile, Cooper declined to discuss possible arms sales to Taiwan ahead of official approval from US Congress.

"We do not preview sales that have not yet announced," he said. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said last week that she expects further increases in the already record-high defence spending in her country along with continuing military reforms and reliance on support from the United States.

The United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the "One China" policy. Nevertheless, Washington has maintained informal relations with the island nation after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979. (ANI/Sputnik)

