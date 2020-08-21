Biden set to accept DNC nomination, wants voters to hold Trump accountable for COVID-19

Left Menu
Former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of his Democratic presidential nomination acceptance speech called on voters to hold President Donald Trump accountable for failing to adequately respond to the COVID-19 crisis.

Former Vice President Joe Biden. Image Credit: ANI

Washington [US], Aug 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of his Democratic presidential nomination acceptance speech called on voters to hold President Donald Trump accountable for failing to adequately respond to the COVID-19 crisis. Biden will officially accept the Democratic party's nomination on Thursday evening, the last night of a largely virtual national convention nominally held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"Donald Trump is not responsible for COVID-19, but he does bear full responsibility for the failed national response. We've got to hold him accountable this November," Biden said via Twitter on Thursday. Throughout the first three nights of the convention, Biden's Democratic colleagues have targeted Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in the United States and accused him of a lack of leadership.

Thursday's program, according to the Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC), will shine a light on Biden's background and experience dealing with global conflicts, recessions, pandemics and divisive politics. Speakers will include US Senators Chris Coons, Cory Booker, Tammy Baldwin, Tammy Duckworth, and Biden's children Ashley and Hunter Biden.

Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani took a shot at Hunter Biden over controversial investments made in China. "Hunter Biden is speaking at the DNC tonight," Giuliani said via Twitter. "I wonder if his speech was made in China like his money?"

Hunter Biden is accused of receiving major investments from China in exchange for political influence from his father who was then-US vice president. Businessman and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will also make appearances.

On Wednesday, Senator Kamala Harris accepted the nomination to be Biden's running mate. She would become the first woman in US history to be vice president if the Biden ticket prevails in November. Biden formally secured 3,558 delegates after Tuesday's roll call vote. Candidates needed 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic Party's primary, a threshold Biden reached in June after Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to take place August 24-27 at Charlotte, North Carolina. Trump said he will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House lawn. (ANI/Sputnik)

