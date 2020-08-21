Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian shares track Wall Street gains amid vaccine hopes

“Asia markets have broadly tailed Wall Street with gains, aided also by the latest vaccine news boost to sentiment," Pan said. The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent after rallying back from an earlier 0.6 per cent loss as investors weighed new government data showing an increase in the number of Americans who sought unemployment aid last week.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-08-2020 10:04 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:04 IST
Asian shares track Wall Street gains amid vaccine hopes

Asian shares were higher Friday on hopes for development of a coronavirus vaccine, although worries remained about long-term economic damage from the pandemic. The rise in regional benchmarks echoed the gains on Wall Street, which were led by big technology companies that are benefiting from people staying home during the outbreak.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.4 per cent in early trading to 22,979.27. South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.7 per cent to 2,290.04. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was little changed at 6,115.60. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.5 per cent to 24,923.09, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.4 per cent to 3,376.48. Reports that Pfizer's vaccine is on track to seek October regulatory review boosted sentiments despite ongoing uncertainty about global growth, said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said they will take their COVID-19 vaccine candidate with the fewest side effects into final-stage testing. It's one of a handful of experimental vaccines to reach end-stage tests around the world. “Asia markets have broadly tailed Wall Street with gains, aided also by the latest vaccine news boost to sentiment," Pan said.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent after rallying back from an earlier 0.6 per cent loss as investors weighed new government data showing an increase in the number of Americans who sought unemployment aid last week. The discouraging report helped send two out of every three stocks in the S&P 500 lower. Energy producers and financial companies had some of the sharpest drops. But tech stocks in the S&P 500 nevertheless rose 1.4 per cent, continuing a remarkable run of resilience.

The S&P 500 was up 10.66 points to 3,385.51. The gains kept the benchmark index close to its record level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 46.85 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 27,739.73. The strength in tech stocks helped lift the Nasdaq composite up 118.49 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 11,264.95, a record high. Smaller companies didn't fare as well. The Russell 2000 index lost 7.76 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 1,564.30.

In the US, Uber and Lyft bounced higher after an appeals court said the ride-hailing giants can continue treating their drivers as independent contractors in California while an appeal works its way through the court. Uber jumped 6.8 per cent and Lyft gained 5.8 per cent. Benchmark US crude oil fell 35 cents to USD 42.58 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 13 cents to USD 45.03 a barrel.

The US dollar inched down to 105.70 Japanese yen from 105.87 yen Thursday. The euro cost USD 1.1867, up slightly from USD 1.1842.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists recommend at least 40 pc humidity in public buildings to curb COVID-19 spread

In addition to measures like social distancing and wearing masks, an Indian-German team of scientists recommend controlling indoor humidity conditions to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19. The researchers, in...

Kinsane Entertainment acquires film, TV, mobile game and podcast rights for hilarious, blended-family-themed, middle-grade book trilogy WEDGIE AND GIZMO by Suzanne Selfors

Mumbai Maharashtra India Aug 21 ANIPRNewswire Kinsane Entertainment Inc., a global kids, and family, a multi-platform media company owned by Rainshine Entertainment, announced the acquisition of book adaptation rights for best-selling autho...

CDC study suggests inmates should have been tested in mass

Correctional facilities that resisted mass coronavirus testing for inmates erred in their decision to only test inmates with symptoms, leading to large initial undercounts, a recent study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention sug...

SBI Life Insurance, Divi's Lab shares jump on Nifty 50 inclusion

Shares of SBI Life Insurance and Divis Laboratories on Friday gained up to over 4 per cent after NSE said that these firms will enter benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 25. SBI Life jumped 4.33 per cent to Rs 889.80 on the NSE.Shares o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020