Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand court set to sentence killer in Christchurch mosque massacre

A New Zealand court will begin hearings on Monday on the sentencing of a suspected white supremacist accused of killing 51 Muslim worshippers in a massacre that shocked the world and prompted a global campaign to stamp out online hate. Brenton Tarrant, an Australian national, attacked Muslims attending Friday prayers in the South Island city of Christchurch on March 15 last year with semi-automatic guns, broadcasting the shooting live on Facebook.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 10:44 IST
New Zealand court set to sentence killer in Christchurch mosque massacre
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A New Zealand court will begin hearings on Monday on the sentencing of a suspected white supremacist accused of killing 51 Muslim worshippers in a massacre that shocked the world and prompted a global campaign to stamp out online hate.

Brenton Tarrant, an Australian national, attacked Muslims attending Friday prayers in the South Island city of Christchurch on March 15 last year with semi-automatic guns, broadcasting the shooting live on Facebook. Tarrant pleaded guilty to all charges in March, which include 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one charge of committing a terrorist act.

High Court judge Cameron Mander will hear statements from 66 survivors of the attack early in the week and Tarrant is likely to be present in the courtroom. Tarrant will be allowed to speak to the court before sentencing. The attack led to a ban on firearms in New Zealand and a campaign against hate content online led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a response that was hailed as a model for other countries.

"This will be the acceptance of his guilt and acknowledgement of his punishment," said Aliya Danzeisen, a community leader and member of the Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand. "Obviously he could appeal, but for families this will be that closure in the sense that he did damage to us and he's having to pay for it," said Danzeisen, who will be in court with a friend who was a victim of the attack.

Justice Mander said in an order issued earlier this month that the court has discretionary powers to prohibit the publication of victim statements, if needed, and also ensure it is not used as a platform to cause further harm. Tarrant faces life imprisonment, with a non-parole period of 17 years. But the judge has the power to decide on imprisoning him without possibility of release, which means Tarrant would be imprisoned for the rest of his life. Such a sentence has never been imposed in New Zealand.

COVERAGE Tarrant stormed into the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch on March 15 last year, spraying bullets on worshippers, including women and children, before attacking another neighbouring mosque. He was arrested on the way to a third attack.

A manifesto posted online by Tarrant shortly before he attacked the mosques, and video recordings of the mosque shootings are banned by New Zealand's censor board. The greater coverage Tarrant gets, the more opportunity it gives him to say things that could resonate with others, said Chris Wilson, the programme director for the master of conflict and terrorism studies at the University of Auckland.

"We do need to have some coverage. We need to know, the Muslim community needs to know ... we need justice. But it needs to be done in a way where it's not an inspiration to others," he said. Live reporting from the courtroom is banned, and other restrictions have been put in place on what the media can report.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists recommend at least 40 pc humidity in public buildings to curb COVID-19 spread

In addition to measures like social distancing and wearing masks, an Indian-German team of scientists recommend controlling indoor humidity conditions to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19. The researchers, in...

Kinsane Entertainment acquires film, TV, mobile game and podcast rights for hilarious, blended-family-themed, middle-grade book trilogy WEDGIE AND GIZMO by Suzanne Selfors

Mumbai Maharashtra India Aug 21 ANIPRNewswire Kinsane Entertainment Inc., a global kids, and family, a multi-platform media company owned by Rainshine Entertainment, announced the acquisition of book adaptation rights for best-selling autho...

CDC study suggests inmates should have been tested in mass

Correctional facilities that resisted mass coronavirus testing for inmates erred in their decision to only test inmates with symptoms, leading to large initial undercounts, a recent study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention sug...

SBI Life Insurance, Divi's Lab shares jump on Nifty 50 inclusion

Shares of SBI Life Insurance and Divis Laboratories on Friday gained up to over 4 per cent after NSE said that these firms will enter benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 25. SBI Life jumped 4.33 per cent to Rs 889.80 on the NSE.Shares o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020