U.S. disappointed by European allies on Iran sanction - U.N. envoy in SZ

The behaviour of the United States' European allies has been "disappointing" with regards to a U.S. move to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran, Kelly Craft, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, told a German newspaper.

"This is very disappointing," German daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung quoted Craft as saying in an interview.

"This matter is so important that we cannot wait until the arms embargo runs out on Oct. 18. We cannot wait for the world to realize on Oct. 18 that China and Russia have the ability to deliver weapons and Iran to buy them to pass them on to militias and other terror groups around the world that are steered by Tehran," she added.