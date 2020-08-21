Egypt's Sisi welcomes ceasefire calls by Libyan warring parties - statement

Egypt's Sisi welcomes ceasefire calls by Libyan warring parties - statementReuters | Cairo | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:57 IST
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi welcomed ceasefire calls of Libyan warring parties on Friday, the presidency said in a statement.
Tripoli-based, internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) announced a ceasefire on Friday and the Eastern-based Libyan parliament called for an immediate ceasefire.
Sisi praised both ceasefire calls as "an important step on the road to achieving a political settlement". (Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Alison Williams)
