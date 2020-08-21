Left Menu
4 men, including 3 of a family, forcibly disappeared by Pakistan security forces in Balochistan: Report

Four men including three of a family have been reportedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistan security forces in Mastung and Turbat districts of Balochistan.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:01 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Four men including three of a family have been reportedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistan security forces in Mastung and Turbat districts of Balochistan. The Pakistani forces have disappeared three young men following a raid on their house in Mastung District of Balochistan on August 15, The Balochistan Post reported.

The three have been identified as Waheed Baloch, Naveed Bangulzai, and Ghulam Hussain Bangulzai. They belong to the same family. Their family has demanded the safe return of the three. While another youth identified as Sajid Siraj, a resident of the Turbat city of Balochistan has also gone missing recently.

Siraj, a student of the CAA department at Jamshoro Sindh University, came to his hometown during the vacation. He went missing when he was traveling from Turbat to Kirhki Tajaaban. A large number of political activists, intellectuals, women and children in Pakistan's Balochistan province are victims of enforced disappearances by the security agencies.

Many of them are languishing in detention centres whereas mutilated bodies of some of these abducted Baloch are found in isolated places. A large number of Baloch, who have taken asylum in Europe and other parts of the world, continue to hold protests to raise the support of the international community and pressurize Pakistan and its security agencies to stop human rights violations in Balochistan. (ANI)

