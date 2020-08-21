UAE honours Indian businessman for philanthropic work

The UAE has honoured an Indian businessman for helping debt-ridden migrant prisoners by assisting them to repay their debts and providing them free air travel back to their respective countries, according to a media report. Shaikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, on Wednesday presented Firoz Goulam Merchant with an excellence certificate and a citation, the Gulf News reported on Thursday.

Merchant, who is the proprietor of Pure Gold Jewellers, has been carrying out the work since the launch of his philanthropic movement- Forgotten Society. He has been working with several correctional institutions in the country to identify debt-ridden prisoners and assisted them in repaying debts, thereby securing their release and providing free air passage to their respective countries, the report said. "It was a very proud moment for me to be acknowledged by the government of the land. I would like to express my gratitude to the UAE government for this honourable recognition for my humble efforts to support the community," Merchant was quoted as saying in the report.