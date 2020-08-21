Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police: Investigator removed for bias favouring officer

Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt Jeffrey Newman was removed from the department's Office of Internal Affairs for creating serious doubt on his ability to independently investigate the shooting of civil rights protester LaToya Ratlieff, according to an Aug 12 internal department memo cited Friday in media reports. Ratlieff said Newman told her that he had previously worked with the officer who shot her in the face.

PTI | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:10 IST
Police: Investigator removed for bias favouring officer
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

An internal affairs investigator at a Florida police department has been removed from his post after showing bias in favour of an officer who shot a woman with a rubber bullet during a demonstration, officials said. Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt Jeffrey Newman was removed from the department's Office of Internal Affairs for creating serious doubt on his ability to independently investigate the shooting of civil rights protester LaToya Ratlieff, according to an Aug 12 internal department memo cited Friday in media reports.

Ratlieff said Newman told her that he had previously worked with the officer who shot her in the face. She said Newman told her the officer was a good guy and didn't hurt her intentionally, according to reports. Ratlieff, 34, was shot in the face with a rubber bullet May 31 while protesting police violence. She was participating in a Black Lives Matters demonstration in downtown Fort Lauderdale that became a confrontation between police and protesters. Ratlieff suffered severe injuries that required 20 stitches and damaged one of her eyes.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. postal chief says will handle election mail "securely and on time"

U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy on Friday told lawmakers that the Postal Service has not changed the way it handles election mail as he sought to assure the public that ballots would be handled securely and on time in the November presidential ...

Woman's body found in pond in Assam's Kokrajhar

The body of a young woman was found in a pond in lower Assams Kokrajhar district on Friday, police said. The body was found in Dobragaon village in Kokrajhar police station area, they said.The woman hailed from Runikhata village in neighbou...

Kerala govt moves HC seeking stay on privatisation of T'puram airport

The Kerala government on Friday moved the high court seeking a stay on further proceedings in leasing out Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises. Unless the stay is granted, it will be put to irreparable injury and ha...

Turkey discovers large natural gas reserve off Black Sea

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday the discovery of a large natural gas reserve off the Black Sea coast that will help ease the countrys dependence on imports. Erdogan said the amount of gas discovered is 320 billion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020