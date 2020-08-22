Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lori Loughlin apologizes for college scam as actress, husband get prison sentences

They did so through what Gorton called a "blatant" scheme that involved wealthy parents, including the couple, conspiring with a California college admissions consultant to use bribery and fraud to secure their children's admissions to top schools. Loughlin, in her first public remarks about the case since her March 2019 arrest, said she had acted out of love for her daughters in going along with a plan to give them an "unfair advantage" in the college admissions process.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 01:23 IST
Lori Loughlin apologizes for college scam as actress, husband get prison sentences

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced on Friday to respective prison terms of two months and five months for participating in a vast U.S. college admissions scam. Loughlin, 56, choked up as she apologized to U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston for the "awful decision" she made to try to help her daughters gain an "unfair advantage" in the college admissions process.

She and her husband were sentenced after they pleaded guilty in May to engaging in a fraud scheme aimed at securing spots for their daughters at the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. They did so through what Gorton called a "blatant" scheme that involved wealthy parents, including the couple, conspiring with a California college admissions consultant to use bribery and fraud to secure their children's admissions to top schools.

Loughlin, in her first public remarks about the case since her March 2019 arrest, said she had acted out of love for her daughters in going along with a plan to give them an "unfair advantage" in the college admissions process. The actress, who became the public face of the scandal, said she understood her actions "helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society generally and the higher education system for specifically."

"I am truly, profoundly and deeply sorry and I need to face the consequences and make amends," she said during a hearing held virtually through a Zoom video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gorton also ordered Loughlin and Giannulli to pay respective fines of $150,000 and $250,000 and complete 100 and 250 hours of community service. He said he was "dumbfounded" by how Loughlin could aid the corruption of the higher education system.

"We can only hope that you will spend the rest of your charmed life as you've said you will making amends for the system that you have harmed," he said. Loughlin and Giannulli are among 55 people charged in a scheme masterminded by consultant William "Rick" Singer, who has admitted to facilitating cheating on college entrance exams and using bribery to secure the admission of children to schools under the guise of being sought-after athletes.

The parents include actress Felicity Huffman, who received a 14-day prison sentence. Prosecutors said Loughlin and Giannulli conspired with Singer to fabricate parts of their daughters' applications for admission to USC so they could be admitted as fake rowing team recruits.

Prosecutors said Giannulli, the "more active" parent in the scheme, also paid $500,000 in purported "donations" as a quid pro quo to induce a USC employee to facilitate the recruitment of daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli. Defense lawyer Sean Berkowitz said Giannulli, who never attended college, ignored "red flags" about Singer, who he turned to for advice in navigating the admissions process, believing he was not a "felon, a huckster or fraud."

B.J. Trach, another defense lawyer, argued Loughlin played a passive role in the scheme. But he acknowledged she was aware of it. "And, despite her misgivings, she did not stop it," he said. The couple are due to report to prison on Nov. 19.

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil prosecutors accuse two in alleged Petrobras-Maersk corruption scheme

Brazilian prosecutors pressed charges on Friday against two people for an alleged scheme to obtain confidential market information from Petrobras to benefit A.P. Moller-Maersk, the worlds largest shipping company. The case stems from an inv...

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Traissic encounter; Scientists peer inside ancient Egyptian cat and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Monster swallows monster Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounterIn a warm shallow sea about 240 million years ago in what is now southwestern China, a large dolphin-like marine re...

Interpol red notices issued for ex-paramilitary boss, Colombia says

Three Interpol red notices have been issued for former paramilitary boss Salvatore Mancuso, the Colombian government said on Friday. Mancuso is in custody in the United States, where he was convicted of drug trafficking following his extrad...

Some VOA journalists forced to leave US soon as visas expire

More than a dozen journalists with the US governments premier international broadcaster may soon be forced to leave the United States as their visas expire with no action from the agencys new leadership. Some 16 Voice of America journalists...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020