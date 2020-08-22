Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Pure joy': Giant panda at U.S. National Zoo gives birth to healthy cub

Giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to a healthy cub on Friday at the National Zoo in Washington, and immediately began nursing and cuddling the tiny new arrival, animal care staff said.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2020 06:09 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 06:09 IST
'Pure joy': Giant panda at U.S. National Zoo gives birth to healthy cub

Giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to a healthy cub on Friday at the National Zoo in Washington, and immediately began nursing and cuddling the tiny new arrival, animal care staff said. It was too early to tell whether the infant is male or female but the baby marks the fourth successful pregnancy for Mei Xiang, a 22-year-old panda who, because of her advanced age, had a slim chance of having a healthy cub, zoo officials said.

"We are thrilled to offer the world a much-needed moment of pure joy," said Steve Monfort, zoo director. The zoo only confirmed this week the presence of a fetus via ultrasound, which they posted online.

News of Mei Xiang's pregnancy sparked enthusiasm among animal lovers who flocked to the zoo's panda cams https://nationalzoo.si.edu/webcams/panda-cam to get a glimpse of the expectant mother. Scientists at the zoo first detected fetal tissue last week after Mei Xiang was artificially inseminated in March with previously frozen sperm after previous failed pregnancy attempts and despite being near the end of her reproductive lifecycle.

"We knew the chances of her having a cub were slim," Monfort said in a written statement. "However, we wanted to give her one more opportunity to contribute to her species' survival." Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the zoo's experts implemented special precautions to reduce person-to-person contact during the process.

The father is Tian Tian, who came to Washington with Mei Xiang in 2000. Tian Tian has fathered Mei Xiang's three other surviving cubs, who have all returned to China under an agreement between Beijing and Washington. Mei Xiang's last cub, Bei Bei, left for China in November last year as part of a breeding program that is key to efforts to reintroduce pandas into the wild.

Pandas have been reclassified from "endangered" to "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, thanks to reforestation to expand habitats in which the species can survive. There are an estimated 1,800 giant pandas in the wild.

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

"India at advanced stage of negotiation with Uzbekistan for export, import of agri products"

Though Indias combined annual trade with Central Asia is less than USD 2 billion, the level of trade does not reflect the political will that the country enjoys with Central Asian countries, said Manish Prabhat, Joint Secretary ERS, Ministr...

Celtics charge past 76ers, grab 3-0 series lead

The Boston Celtics made three key defensive plays down the stretch, enabling them to overtake the Philadelphia 76ers for a 102-94 victory Friday night and grab a 3-0 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series in the NBA bub...

10 cows found dead at shelter in MP's Dewas

Ten cows were found dead in a shelter in Dewas, an official said.District Collector Chandramauli Shukla said that strict action will be taken if someone is found guilty.This is a registered cow shelter. Around 10 cows have been found dead. ...

California wildfires some of largest in state history

Lightning-sparked wildfires in Northern California exploded in size Friday to become some of the largest in state history, forcing thousands to flee and destroying hundreds of homes and other structures as reinforcements began arriving to h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020