3 IED blasts rock Afghanistan's Kabul; 1 dead, four injured

One security personnel died while four others, including a civilian, sustained injuries following three Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosions in Kabul on Saturday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 22-08-2020 12:19 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 12:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One security personnel died while four others, including a civilian, sustained injuries following three Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosions in Kabul on Saturday. As per TOLO News quoting the Kabul Police statement, the first blast happened in the Sarak-e-Naw area in Kabul's PD5 (police district 5). The blast killed one member of the security force and injured two (including a civilian).

While the second blast happened in Hangarha Roundabout in Kabul's PD15 at around 7:20 am where two policemen were wounded. The blast targetted a police vehicle, TOLO News reported further quoting the police statement. The third explosion happened in the Company area in Kabul's PD5 but there were no casualties reported.

