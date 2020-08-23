Left Menu
Development News Edition

London mansion fit for an Indian Prince goes on sale for GBP 15.5mn

Besides the mansion, the displaced Indian royal family had use of properties in Wimbledon and Roehampton, also leased at peppercorn rents, as well as the use of a 17,000-acre country house, Elveden Hall, in Suffolk, eastern England. Maharaja Duleep Singh was removed from Punjab along with his title and power at the end of the Second Anglo-Sikh War in 1849 and later sent into exile in London.

PTI | London | Updated: 23-08-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 16:04 IST
London mansion fit for an Indian Prince goes on sale for GBP 15.5mn

A sprawling mansion in the heart of London which was the former family home of Maharaja Duleep Singh’s son, Prince Victor Albert Jay Duleep Singh, has gone on sale with a price tag of GBP 15.5 million. Duleep Singh, as Maharaja Ranjeet Singh’s youngest son, was the last Maharaja of the Sikh Empire including Lahore in the 19th century until he was exiled to England when his empire came under the British Raj.

His son, Prince Victor, was born in London in 1866 and was taken under the wing of Queen Victoria as his godmother. Many years later when he caused a stir in English society with his mixed-race marriage to Lady Anne Coventry, the daughter of the 9th Earl of Coventry, the British authorities leased a “grace-and-favour” mansion in The Little Boltons area of south-west Kensington to the newly married couple as their new marital home. “This substantial former grace-and-favour home of the exiled Crown Prince of Lahore has been designed to provide excellent proportions and benefits from high ceilings, large living spaces and a 52 ft rear garden,” said Jeremy Gee, Managing Director of Beauchamp Estates, which is organising the sale.

“It is located in one of south-west Kensington’s most sought after residential addresses,” he said. Upon completion in late 1868, the grand home was purchased by the quasi-government owned East India Company and registered as an investment property to be leased for rental income.

The East India Company, which governed India at the time, leased the property for a token peppercorn rent to the displaced Duleep Singh family. Besides the mansion, the displaced Indian royal family had use of properties in Wimbledon and Roehampton, also leased at peppercorn rents, as well as the use of a 17,000-acre country house, Elveden Hall, in Suffolk, eastern England.

Maharaja Duleep Singh was removed from Punjab along with his title and power at the end of the Second Anglo-Sikh War in 1849 and later sent into exile in London. Prince Victor Albert Jay Duleep Singh was his eldest son with Maharani Bamba Müller, with whom he also had a daughter – Sophia Duleep Singh – a prominent suffragette and women’s rights activist in British history.

Victor Jay Duleep Singh, who was known as a "handsome and dashing" prince, was educated at Eton College and Cambridge University. In 1898, the prince married into nobility after much initial resistance by both families. The wedding, which took place at St. Peter’s Church in London’s Eaton Square, was made possible due to the intervention of Prince Victor’s gambling buddy, Edward, then the Prince of Wales and subsequently King Edward VII.

Prince Victor is known to have loved the high-life, including gambling, horse racing and partying at Claridges Hotel in London’s Mayfair as a favourite haunt. Therefore, despite his grace-and-favour Little Boltons home and an annual allowance of GBP 8,250 and his wife’s income of GBP 2,500 per year, Prince Victor was declared bankrupt in 1902 with debts totalling GBP 117,900 -- a large sum at the time.

The Prince and his wife spent the World War I years in Monaco, where the Prince died aged 51 in 1918. His widow, Anne, continued to have use of The Little Boltons house until her death aged 82 in July 1956. The 1871 Census shows the house registered under East India Company ownership and staffed by a butler, two maids, a governess for English language lessons and a gardener.

According to Beauchamp Estates, the property eventually went into private ownership and in 2010 it was refurbished and modernised, including a stylish and contemporary extension to the lower ground floor level. The 5,613 sq ft large Italianiate-style villa includes two large roof terraces, two formal reception rooms, an informal family room, a family kitchen and breakfast room, five bedrooms, including a “sumptuous” principal bedroom suite, a gymnasium and two staff bedrooms.

"The entire first floor provides the principal bedroom suite... During the Victorian and Edwardian eras when Prince and Princess Victor Duleep Singh lived at the house this floor provided them with two VIP bedroom suites, the royals sleeping separately and meeting for breakfast together on the rear bedroom terrace,” the listing notes..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Hotelier's son held for sexually abusing dyslexic girl

A 30-year-old son of a Panaji- based hotelier has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl with special needs, police said on Sunday. The accused is identified as Varun Nayyar, an official said.The accused allegedly took the 13-ye...

BJP to fight Bengal elections without projecting CM face: Vijayvargiya

The BJP will not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls and bank on Prime Minister Narendra Modis development plank to fight against the TMC, the partys Bengal minder, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said. The saffron ...

Karnataka govt Medical Officer's Association withdraws strike

Government doctors in Karnataka on Sunday decided to withdraw the proposed strike from August 24 to protest the suicide of their colleague due to alleged COVID-19 work pressure recently, following an assurance by Chief Minister B S Yediyura...

Iran: UN nuclear chief's visit to Tehran no link to US push

Iran said Sunday that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UNs atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called snapback sanctions on Iran. The Trump administration last week dismissed near-uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020