Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, during his visit to China was welcomed by the Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 24-08-2020 01:12 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 01:11 IST
FM Wang Yi greeted members of Pakistan Foreign Minister's delegation in China with 'Namaste'
A screengrab from video posted by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, during his visit to China was welcomed by the Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. As per a picture, doing rounds on social media, the Chinese Foreign Minister welcomed the members of Pakistan Foreign Minister's delegation with Namaste, the Indian style of greeting.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao on August 21 tweeted a video which shows Wang Yi welcoming the Pakistani Foreign Minister and his delegation. "Warm welcome by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Foreign Minister Qureshi at Hainan. It is such a delight to have friends coming from afar!" tweeted Lijian Zhao.

The Indian greeting style has gone global in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. A recent video tweeted by French President Emmanuel Macron shows him and German Chancellor Angela Merkel greeting each other with 'Namaste'.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and exchanged views on the coronavirus pandemic, bilateral relations and international and regional issues of mutual interest, Dawn earlier reported. Qureshi was on a two-day visit to China to hold the second round of the China-Pakistan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in the Chinese province of Hainan.

Citing a press release, Dawn reported that both leaders "reached consensus to collectively take measures to safeguard their common interests and promote peace, prosperity, and development in the region."

