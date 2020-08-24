Left Menu
5 killed in twin blasts in Philippines

At least five people were killed after two explosions hit the insurgency-plagued town of Jolo in the southern Philippines on Monday.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:16 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 12:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

At least five people were killed after two explosions hit the insurgency-plagued town of Jolo in the southern Philippines on Monday. Initial reports said the first blast occurred at around noon, The Straits Times reported.

The explosion was probably targetted at a military truck parked in front of a commercial building near the Jolo town plaza. Five soldiers died in the first blast, said an early military dispatch.

A second explosion took place at around 1 pm, targetting a Catholic cathedral. However, casualties in the second blast are yet to be ascertained, according to The Straits Times. More details are awaited. (ANI)

