Seven killed as floods hit northeast Turkey
Flash floods hit Turkey's northeastern province of Giresun leaving seven people dead, while nine others are missing, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday.ANI | Ankara | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:09 IST
Ankara [Turkey], Aug 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Flash floods hit Turkey's northeastern province of Giresun leaving seven people dead, while nine others are missing, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Monday.
"Searches for nine people are still ongoing. As of now, the number of those killed is seven," Soylu said, as quoted by the Turkish Hurriyet newspaper.
On Sunday, a powerful cyclone struck the province with the town of Dereli being the worst-hit by mudflows. As of now, rescuers are clearing the rubble, while access to several villages remains blocked by mud streams. (ANI/Sputnik)
