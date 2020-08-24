Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA, others react to Wisconsin shooting: 'We need to have change'

Reports said the man was shot seven times. Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer addressed the shooting in a statement to begin his pregame news conference on Monday, hours before his team was set to face the Magic in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series near Orlando.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:41 IST
NBA, others react to Wisconsin shooting: 'We need to have change'
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@NBA)

NBA stars, coaches, and other athletes expressed their outrage Monday over the weekend shooting of a 29-year-old Black man by police in Kenosha, Wis. Video shows the man, Jacob Blake, trying to get into his van, with an officer pulling Blake's white T-shirt, then firing several shots at close range into his back. He was listed in serious condition Monday morning at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation reported Monday that the officers involved now are on administrative leave. Reports said the man was shot seven times.

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer addressed the shooting in a statement to begin his pregame news conference on Monday, hours before his team was set to face the Magic in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series near Orlando. "I'd just like to send out my thoughts and prayers to Jacob Blake and his family," Budenholzer said. "Another young Black man shot by a police officer. We need to have change. We need to be better."

The Bucks also issued a team statement that read, in part: "We stand firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the black community.

"Our organization will continue to stand for all black lives as we demand accountability and systemic change on behalf of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Sylville Smith, Ernest Lacy, Dontre Hamilton, Tony Robinson, Joel Acevedo and countless other victims. We will work to enact policy change so these incidents no longer exist." In the bubble in Orlando, the NBA and its players are marking the Black Lives Matter movement. The phrase is painted on the courts, and a majority of players are wearing a social justice message on their jerseys and Black Lives Matter warmup shirts.

Donovan Mitchell, who scored 51 points to lead his Utah Jazz team to a win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night, tweeted a photo after the game with a caption that read, "Enough Is Enough Black Lives Matter" And on Monday morning, he added an angry message:

"THIS IS SICK AND IS A REAL PROBLEM WE DEMAND JUSTICE! ITS CRAZY I DONT HAVE ANY WORDS BUT WTF MAN! THIS IS WHY WE DONT FEEL SAFE!!!!" Players in other sports also expressed their disbelief at Blake's shooting.

"Damn they shot that man 7 times.... why can't 3 officers subdue one male? I truly need answers," tweeted safety Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs. "Stop killing unarmed black people," New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas wrote.

"go ahead try and explain how 7 rounds in his back make sense." tweeted Jack Flaherty, a pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals. Police were responding to a report of a domestic incident at 5:11 p.m. local time when they encountered Blake, whose three children were in the van.

The shooting set off a night of protests in Kenosha.

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 15 dead as rebels attack southern Burundi

At least 15 people were killed when gunmen attacked an area in southern Burundi, three local witnesses told Reuters on Monday. It was unclear whether the dead were members of the security forces, civilians, or attackers. The witnesses asked...

One model community health center to be set up in every assembly constituency: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said one model community health center CHC will be set up in each assembly constituency of the state so that there is no dearth of medical facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. He asked th...

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said on Monday that he was being treated with an antidote and his life was not in immediate danger. The Charite hospital sai...

Brazil priest under investigation over accusations pilgrim donations were misused

A popular priest is being investigated by prosecutors over accusations he diverted donations at Brazils third largest pilgrimage site into real estate investments, including a ranch and a luxury beach house, authorities said. The Roman Cath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020