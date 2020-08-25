Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tropical Storm Laura to become a hurricane as it heads toward U.S.

The dual storms have taken offline nearly 10% of the United States' crude oil production, as energy companies shuttered operations to ride out the weather. The changed forecast from the National Hurricane Center bought a little more time for residents along Louisiana's coast to prepare for the one-two punch.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-08-2020 02:01 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 02:00 IST
Tropical Storm Laura to become a hurricane as it heads toward U.S.
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Tropical Storm Laura strengthened in the Caribbean on Monday and was poised to accelerate into a hurricane, while Tropical Storm Marco weakened sooner than expected, sparing the U.S. Gulf Coast from two simultaneous hurricanes that had been forecast. The dual storms have taken offline nearly 10% of the United States' crude oil production, as energy companies shuttered operations to ride out the weather.

The changed forecast from the National Hurricane Center bought a little more time for residents along Louisiana's coast to prepare for the one-two punch. Marco could still bring dangerous winds and rain on Monday evening, with Laura forecast to make landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast on Wednesday night. "Having two storms in the Gulf at one particular time made the last few days pretty stressful," said Archie Chaisson, the president of Lafourche Parish on the Louisiana coast.

The coronavirus pandemic had complicated preparations, Chaisson said, with officials modifying their shelter plans to ensure social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. HOWLING WINDS

Laura traced the southern coast of Cuba on Monday morning, but the brunt of the storm was offshore, helping the largest island nation in the Caribbean avoid serious damage after Laura killed at least 10 people in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The storm downed trees in Cuba, ripped away flimsy roofs and caused minor flooding on Sunday evening, according to residents and news reports. In Jamaica, there were reports of landslides and flooded roads.

"I slept well last night, except when the wind howled," Nuris Lopez, a hairdresser, said by telephone from a town in the foothills of the Sierra Maestra mountains in Cuba's eastern Granma province. Laura was heading toward the Gulf of Mexico at 20 miles per hour (31 kilometers per hour), according to the NHC. By Tuesday, it was expected to have reached hurricane strength. By Wednesday night, stronger still, it was expected to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, the NHC said.

By then, it could be a Category 2 or 3 hurricane on the 5-step Saffir-Simpson scale for measuring hurricane intensity, said Chris Kerr, a meteorologist at DTN, an energy, agriculture and weather data provider. OIL HIT HARD

Despite Marco's weakening, with the NHC predicting it would slow to a tropical depression by Monday night, that storm still threatened to soak the Louisiana coast. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent teams to operations centers in Louisiana and Texas.

This year's hurricane season has been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic, forcing many people to weigh the risks of leaving their homes and potentially exposing themselves to the virus. Officials in Louisiana said that testing for COVID-19 was suspended in the state on Monday and Tuesday.

Energy companies moved to cut production at U.S. Gulf Coast oil refineries after shutting half the area's offshore crude oil output as back-to-back storms took aim at the coast. Producers have shut more than 1 million barrels per day of Gulf Coast offshore oil production, 9% of the nation's total output, facing a storm that is forecast to become a damaging Category 2 hurricane.

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chilean court rejects U.S. extradition bid for arms dealer in 1993 case

The Chilean Supreme Court on Monday rejected a request by the United States to extradite businessman Carlos Cardoen, whom it accuses of having illegally exported a mineral used to make cluster bombs to Iraq.The court said too much time had ...

South Africa cinema industry to reopen after five-month closure due to COVID-19

The South African cinema industry has put on a united, non-competitive front for the first time to reopen on August 28 the cinemas which have been shut down across the country for the past five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. All of So...

California braces for more lightning as wildfires kill 7

California braced for more lightning storms that could spark dozens of new blazes after over 600 wildfires in the last week burned an area three times the size of Los Angeles. The worst of the wildfires, including the second and third large...

California braces for more lightning wildfires

California braced for more lightning storms, which have sparked over 600 wildfires in the past week, but firefighters got some relief as temperatures eased off record highs. The worst of the blazes, including the second and third largest in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020