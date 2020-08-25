Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smog-prone Chinese province to offer big rewards for pollution whistleblowers

Hebei, which produces a quarter of China's steel, has long been on the frontline of a nationwide "war on pollution", launched in 2014 to reverse the environmental damage done by more than 30 years of breakneck industrial growth. The province has closed down steel mills and chemical plants, converted thousands of household heating systems from coal to natural gas and imposed tough new fuel and air quality standards, though its major cities have remained among the country's most polluted.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 25-08-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 12:34 IST
Smog-prone Chinese province to offer big rewards for pollution whistleblowers

The smog-prone northern Chinese province of Hebei will reward whistleblowers with cash payments of up to 100,000 yuan ($14,473.67) if they report incidents of pollution to the authorities, the local environmental watchdog said on Tuesday. Hebei, which produces a quarter of China's steel, has long been on the frontline of a nationwide "war on pollution", launched in 2014 to reverse the environmental damage done by more than 30 years of breakneck industrial growth.

The province has closed down steel mills and chemical plants, converted thousands of household heating systems from coal to natural gas and imposed tough new fuel and air quality standards, though its major cities have remained among the country's most polluted. The new reward system was designed to "encourage the public to actively participate" in the clean-up campaign and will come into effect on Sept. 1, the Hebei Provincial Ecology and Environment Bureau said.

The highest 100,000-yuan payout would be granted to whistleblowers who expose the dumping of waste containing radioactive, infectious or poisonous materials, as well as those who uncover deliberate attempts by polluters to evade detection. Rewards of up to 50,000 yuan would be given to those who uncover the illegal dumping of toxic heavy metals, it said.

Hebei's air quality has improved significantly since 2014, with average concentrations of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5 falling 13% on the year to 47 micrograms per cubic metre in the first seven months of 2020. The province, which surrounds the capital Beijing, also managed to meet China's interim national standard of 35 micrograms from April to July, according to official data.

However, it remained the location of five of China's 10 smoggiest cities from January to July, with the top steel producing city of Tangshan ranking the worst. ($1 = 6.9091 yuan)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dope-testing at IPL: 3 NADA officials, 6 DCOs to be in UAE; target of 50 tests

Three high-ranking National Anti-Doping Agency NADA officials, along with six empanelled Dope Control Officers DCOs, will be travelling to the UAE for sample collection during this years Indian Premier League, which starts on September 19. ...

A person should realise his mistake; we gave Bhushan time but he says he will not apologise: SC.

A person should realise his mistake we gave Bhushan time but he says he will not apologise SC....

Mets begin twin bill parade by facing Marlins

The New York Mets wont have to look far Tuesday afternoon to find people who understand exactly what theyve been through and what theyre beginning to embark upon. The Mets are scheduled to resume play when they host the Miami Marlins in a d...

Prashant Bhushan has freedom of speech; but says he will not tender an apology for contempt: SC.

Prashant Bhushan has freedom of speech but says he will not tender an apology for contempt SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020