Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey detains IS suspect planning 'sensational' attack

Police in Istanbul have detained a suspected Islamic State group militant who was allegedly planning a “sensational” attack in the city, Turkey's state-run news agency reported Tuesday. Police seized an automatic rifle, spare magazines and bullets during the raid, the report said. The suspect had scouted Istanbul's main Taksim Square and surrounding areas with the aim of carrying out a “sensational” attack, Anadolu reported.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 25-08-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:28 IST
Turkey detains IS suspect planning 'sensational' attack

Police in Istanbul have detained a suspected Islamic State group militant who was allegedly planning a “sensational” attack in the city, Turkey's state-run news agency reported Tuesday. Anadolu Agency said the suspect, identified by the initials H.S., was detained in an operation at a hotel in the low-income Kucukcekmece district. Police seized an automatic rifle, spare magazines and bullets during the raid, the report said.

The suspect had scouted Istanbul's main Taksim Square and surrounding areas with the aim of carrying out a “sensational” attack, Anadolu reported. He had illegally crossed into Turkey from Syria and made his way to Istanbul, the report said. It wasn't immediately clear when the man was detained. Anadolu said the suspect has appeared before a court which ordered his formal arrest.

It was the second time this month that police reportedly foiled possible attacks by the IS militants. Two weeks ago, police in northwestern Bursa province detained a suspected IS militant who was allegedly planning an attack on a police station. Turkey has suffered a string of attacks by Islamic State militants over the last five years, including an attack at an Istanbul nightclub during New Year's celebrations in the early hours of 2017. The attack killed 39 people, most of them foreigners.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wizz sticks to UK expansion plans despite quarantine roller coaster

Hungarys Wizz Air remains committed to expansion in Britain despite government quarantine rules which have created a roller coaster scenario for airlines trying to restart travel after months of lockdowns. Low-cost Wizz, which in recent yea...

Pompeo flies to Sudan from Israel as U.S. pushes stronger regional links

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to land in Sudan from Israel on Tuesday, on what he said was the first official non-stop flight between the two countries, as the United States promotes stronger Sudan-Israel ties.His visit is par...

CSS Corp Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Its COVID Response

Awarded as the Most Valuable Employer in the Asia Pacific Region Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has won the Silver Stevie Award in th...

SC grants 30 minutes to Bhushan to reconsider his stand on contemptuous tweets

The Supreme Court Tuesday granted 30 minutes to activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted for contempt, to think over his stand of not expressing regret over his tweets against the judiciary. The top court granted another opportunity to B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020