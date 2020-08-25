U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo flies to Sudan from Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo flies to Sudan from IsraelReuters | Khartoum | Updated: 25-08-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 13:55 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was due to land in Sudan from Israel on Tuesday, on what he said was the first official non-stop flight between the two countries.
"Happy to announce that we are on the FIRST official NONSTOP flight from Israel to Sudan!" Pompeo said on Twitter.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Sudan
- Israel
- Aidan Lewis
- Alison Williams
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wishes Pranab Mukherjee speedy recovery
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wishes Pranab Mukherjee speedy recovery
Israeli PM's uneasy alliance seems headed toward collapse
Violence in Sudan’s Western Darfur forces 2,500 into Chad, reports UN refugee agency
At least 81 people killed as South Sudan's disarmament erupts in violence