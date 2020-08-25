Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says talks with IAEA chief in Tehran were 'constructive' - ISNA

Talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief were constructive, Iran's top nuclear official Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying on Tuesday, after meeting Rafael Grossi during a visit to seek access for inspectors to two suspected former atomic sites.

Reuters | Updated: 25-08-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 16:20 IST
Iran says talks with IAEA chief in Tehran were 'constructive' - ISNA

Talks with the U.N. nuclear watchdog's chief were constructive, Iran's top nuclear official Ali Akbar Salehi was quoted as saying on Tuesday, after meeting Rafael Grossi during a visit to seek access for inspectors to two suspected former atomic sites. Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency, wants Iran to let his inspectors into the sites because the agency suspects they could still host undeclared nuclear material, or traces of it.

"Our conversation today was very constructive. It was agreed that the agency will carry out its independent and professional responsibilities and Iran will fulfil its legal commitments," said Salehi, head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, according to the Students News Agency ISNA. "A new chapter of cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency will start," said Salehi, but added that "Iran will not accept any additional demands beyond its commitments under the 2015 nuclear deal".

"We are working on reaching an agreement on @IAEAorg’s safeguards verification activities in Iran," Grossi tweeted after meeting Salehi, without elaborating. But some insiders said it could be a sign of Iran agreeing to grant the IAEA access to the two sites after a months-long standoff. Iran has suggested the agency is seeking access based on the Israeli information, which it argues is inadmissible.

Washington last week pressed the U.N. Security Council to reimpose sanctions lifted under Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, from which the United States has withdrawn. Tehran says Grossi's visit is unrelated to U.S. moves on sanctions and has called on the IAEA to "distance itself from political pressure by other countries".

"There are issues that need to be addressed ... this does not mean a political approach towards Iran," Grossi said according to Iranian media. "The IAEA will not let third countries impact its relations with any other country."

Grossi will meet President Hassan Rouhani and other officials during his visit. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alison Williams and Giles Elgood)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China plans to establish BRICS innovation base: Minister

China has said that it is actively considering establishing a BRICS innovation base to strengthen practical cooperation with the five-member bloc, urging it to focus more on digital transformation, especially in 5G, Artificial Intelligence ...

Port sector witnesses early signs of recovery: Icra

The port sector is witnessing early signs of recovery and the rate of cargo decline at major and non-major ports decelerated in July, rating agency Icra said on Tuesday. The Indian port sector witnessed sharp contraction during the first qu...

Defence Ministry hosts webinar to implement Centrally Sponsored Schemes

Ministry of Defence and Directorate General of Defence Estates DGDE organised a webinar to improve implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes CSS in 62 cantonments around the country here today. It was inaugurated by Raksha Mantri Shri ...

Kejriwal proposes global makeover for Delhi's weekly markets

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday proposed a global makeover for the citys weekly markets to develop them as a popular tourist spot. During an interaction with representatives of weekly market associations, he said an atmosphe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020