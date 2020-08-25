Indian author's recently released children's book to be translated into Hebrew and Arabic

An Indian author's children's book tracing the journey of a little boy after he relocates to a small town in Nepal is to be translated in Hebrew and Arabic. The book, Sitapaila, released in Israel about two weeks ago.

Sitapaila, meaning Sita's path, is the name of a small hilltop town just outside Kathmandu and the author, Neichu Mayer, from the north-eastern state of Nagaland, told PTI that the book recounts the story of her life there with her family. The book in English, illustrated by Yonat Katzir and published by London's Olympia Publishers, was launched in Israel at a reception thrown by Nepal's Ambassador, Dr Anjan Shakya, who described it as "a wonderful gift" on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Nepal-Israel relations. Shakya said that the book will "definitely help more people in Israel to know about Nepal", thus strengthening the ties between the two countries. “A whole new adventure begins when a little boy finds out that his family are going to move. His new home is far away in Nepal. Sitapaila is the most magical place he could ever imagine. He meets new friends and comes across many different types of animals. Ducks, fishes, chickens, cows, and even a monkey make Sitapaila a fun place to live", the blurb of the book reads. "The book is mainly about my son who moved to Nepal when he was nine months old and celebrated his first birthday there. It is about him and his Burmese cat, Inle, and their experience of relocation, finding new friends and making memories", Neichu said.

Her son, Shohn, who is the storyteller in the book, listening carefully to our conversation enlivens the discussion through his interjections and it is very clear that the memories of his experiences in Sitapaila have not faded despite three years having passed by since their return. Married to an Israeli diplomat, the author moved to Nepal when her husband was posted there in 2014 and the family lived there for three years. “I also wrote the book for families like us who often have to relocate with children. Relocation is exciting and fun, but it also comes with many uncertainties and causes tremendous anxiety, especially for children,” Neichu points out. “Although we encountered many difficulties, we were profoundly touched by the Nepali people's beautiful human kindness and resilience. Coming from Nagaland we are very similar as mountainous people and I felt at home and wanted to cherish these memories. My son looked so happy and life looked quite normal", she reminisced.

The book is to be translated in Hebrew and Arabic soon. "Discussions are ongoing to translate the book in Hebrew and Arabic. It is something I have always wanted as it can then reach most of the people in Israel", Neichu said. Born and raised in Kohima, Neichu is trained in counselling, humanitarian and community development work and has worked with many NGOs and development agencies, including the United Nations.

Her last assignment was with UNAIDS for which she worked in Yangon and Kathmandu..