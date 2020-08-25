Left Menu
VVIP aircraft Air India One from US deferred due to technical reasons: Sources

Air India One, which was to arrive on Tuesday in India from the United States and is meant for the exclusive use of the President, Vice President and the Prime Minister, has been deferred due to technical reasons, sources said today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 21:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Air India One, which was to arrive on Tuesday in India from the United States and is meant for the exclusive use of the President, Vice President and the Prime Minister, has been deferred due to technical reasons, sources said today. The arrival of the VVIP customised wide-bodied Boeing 777-300 ERs was scheduled for today.

Contingents of senior officials of Air India, security officers, and senior government officials were in the United States to accept the delivery of the Special Extra Section Flight (SESF) or VVIP aircraft Air India One according to top government sources. One out of two Boeing-777 ER aircraft is ready for delivery in August to India, which is especially designed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Two custom-made B-777 aircraft are specially used for the Prime Minister, President, and Vice-President of India. "Air India One is equipped with advance and secure communication system which allows availing audio and video communication function at mid-air without hacked or taped," the sources who are familiar with the details told ANI.

VVIP aircraft B-777 is a replacement of wide-body aircraft Boeing B747 jumbo aircraft which call sign is AIR INDIA ONE, new aircraft is highly advanced and customised aircraft. The interior design of the aircraft is very attractive, which was modified recently by Boeing. "Interior work of the aircraft has done, there is a big suit/cabin for the VVIP, the mini medical centre has established in the aircraft, aircraft has standard space for the press conference. Rear seats are the economic class which is comfortable and spacious. Rest seats are business class. B777 aircraft can fly over 17 hours continuously," informed the sources.

Air India will receive the aircraft and later hand it over to Indian Air Force (IAF). After that newly aircraft de-registered and fresh registration SOP will be placed in the process because VVIP aircraft will operate under IAF. Air India pilots will also part of the aircraft till the expertise. Aircraft's maintenance remains unchanged Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) taking care. The new Boeing 777 aircraft for VVIPs guest is equipped with advance defence system and operated by IAF pilots. The original colour of Air India B777 has totally changed from the inside and outside of the aircraft, colour and design of the aircraft's was approved by Prime Minister Office (PMO).

